The Ballon d’Or, an award designed to recognize soccer’s single most dominant player, always comes with an element of controversy. This year, the discourse surrounding Rodri’s win over Vinicius illustrates the difficulties in defining one player’s impact over another’s. Rodri, who was pivotal in City’s historic treble-winning season, earned his recognition by excelling in both club and international play, underscoring his influence in a deeply talented team.

With Rodri becoming only the second Spanish men’s player to claim the Ballon d’Or, this year’s award has generated unique tensions and left Real Madrid disappointed and vocal about the outcome. His win marked a momentous achievement for Spanish soccer, making him only the second Spanish player to take home the Ballon d’Or. For Manchester City, the victory was a source of pride, particularly in the face of a strained relationship with Real Madrid, who were noticeably absent from the ceremony in Paris. The Spanish giants had expected Vinicius Júnior to claim the title, with club president Florentino Perez even planning to send a large delegation to the event.

However, according to reports, as soon as Madrid’s management discovered that Vinicius would not be winning, they scrapped their planned Paris festivities. Perez canceled a five-hour broadcast initially scheduled for the club’s official television station, emphasizing the disappointment within the club and among Vinicius’ supporters.

France Football’s efforts to maintain secrecy

Before the announcement, France Football, the organizer of the Ballon d’Or, emphasized that the winner’s name would not be leaked to the press. Nevertheless, rumors reached Vinicius’ camp last week, just a day before the award ceremony, with sources from the Spanish Football Federation confirming Rodri’s win. These reports sent shockwaves in Spain, where there was confidence in the Brazilian’s chances had remained high until the final hours.

Rodri, reportedly confident of his position, is said to have openly discussed his expectations with teammates. This display of self-assuredness, along with Madrid’s last-minute discovery, added to the growing tension between the two clubs, who have historically enjoyed a complex rivalry on and off the field.

How votes were cast: Breaking down points

L’Equipe, a French sports newspaper, reported that the final point tally between Rodri and Vinicius was close, with only 41 points separating the two (1170 vs 1129). Each journalist was asked to rank their top ten players, with points awarded as follows: 15 points for first place, 12 points for second, 10 for third, and so on, down to 1 point for tenth place. With a maximum of 1,485 points up for grabs, only 100 journalists were designated voters this year, and one, representing Syria, did not cast a vote.

Interestingly, five journalists placed England’s Jude Bellingham as their top pick. In addition to Bellingham, four votes were cast for Carvajal in first place, two for Toni Kroos, and one each for Mbappe, Lookman, Haaland, and Lautaro Martinez. The varied opinions illustrate the breadth of talent in the global football arena and the inherent subjectivity of selecting a single winner.

However, the distribution of votes also raised eyebrows. Three journalists omitted the Brazilian from their top ten entirely, sparking further criticism from Los Blancos’ supporters, who argue that his season deserved higher recognition.