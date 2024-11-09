Viktor Gyokeres has solidified his place as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers over the past year, drawing interest from top clubs across the continent. Initially seen as a potential signing for Manchester United, especially with Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim set to join the Red Devils, Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are now reportedly entering the race for the Swedish forward.

After a breakthrough season with EFL Championship side Coventry City, Gyokeres made a €24 million move to Sporting Lisbon. Under Amorim’s guidance, the striker has flourished, amassing an astounding 66 goals and 19 assists in just 67 games. This near-perfect goal-per-game ratio has made him one of the most sought-after players in the current transfer market.

While Manchester United initially seemed the likely destination—given Amorim’s impending arrival and their pressing need for a reliable goal-scorer—reports from The Sun suggest that Arsenal and Chelsea are now strong contenders for the Sporting star.

Gyokeres’ price tag is reportedly around €65 million. However, United’s financial constraints, coupled with their ongoing rebuilding process and costly new stadium project, make them outsiders in this high-stakes bidding war.

When asked about the possibility of bringing Gyokeres to Manchester, Amorim preferred to remain cautious: “I‘ve just made peace with the Sporting fans so I’m not even going to make a joke about it. Gyokeres is a Sporting player and it’s is a great club, he did a lot for the club. He just has to stay and finish the season at the club.”

In contrast, Arsenal and Chelsea are currently better positioned both competitively and financially. Chelsea, under the ownership of Todd Boehly’s BlueCo, and Arsenal, buoyed by their recent resurgence, both offer more immediate chances of silverware and the resources to meet Sporting’s valuation.

Bayern Munich and PSG join the race

The competition doesn’t end in England. According to French outlet L’Equipe, Paris Saint Germain tried to sign Viktor Gyokeres amid 2024, but coach Luis Enrique intervened to block the transfer due to the amount of strikers the team already had. However, that interest never disappeared, and will insist on signing the Sweden player in the next transfer window.

On the other hand, according to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich has also inquired about the Swedish international, turning the pursuit of Gyokeres into a five-way battle between some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Gyokeres joins Messi and Aguero in an elite list

Gyokeres’ stock rose even higher after Sporting’s stunning 4-1 victory over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, where he netted a hat-trick to secure the comeback. With this performance, the Swedish striker joined Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero in an elite group of players.

Gyokeres is now part of the list of players to ever score three goals in a single game against a Pep Guardiola-coached team. The first to ever do such thing was Aguero in 2014, in a City-Bayern game. Messi did the same, but in a game between Barcelona and Manchester City. The other two players that complete the list are Leicester City’s striker Jamie Vardy, who did it twice, and Cristopher Nkunku in 2021.