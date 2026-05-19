Pep Guardiola reportedly uneasy over Manchester City departure leak amid Premier League title race

Pep Guardiola dominated the headlines over the weekend after reports surfaced announcing his departure from Manchester City at the end of the current season. With the Premier League title race still alive, new reports have now emerged revealing that the Spaniard is deeply uncomfortable with the way the news became public.

On Sunday, Fabrizio Romano broke the story that Guardiola had decided to leave the Mancunian club despite having one year remaining on his contract. With the season coming down to its final moments, the circumstances surrounding that leak have not sat well with the manager.

According to The Sun, Guardiola is furious at the timing of the leak, coming as it did just before Tuesday’s crucial trip to AFC Bournemouth. The Citizens needed a win to keep the title race alive heading into the final matchday on Sunday, and the manager showed his concerned that the poorly timed disclosure could have disrupted the team’s focus and momentum at the worst possible moment.

Beyond his frustration over the leak itself, the British outlet reports that Guardiola reached out to the City players on Monday night to personally confirm the news of his departure. He also reportedly apologized to the squad for the manner in which the information came out.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City.

Making the situation more difficult, The Sun also reported that Guardiola had told the players as recently as Saturday that he was not planning to leave, a statement he made publicly ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea. The subsequent news of his departure therefore caught several players completely off guard.

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Chelsea working to sue Man City

With Guardiola’s exit now appearing inevitable, speculation over his successor has moved quickly, with Enzo Maresca identified as the frontrunner to take over, with talks reportedly already in progress and Fabrizio Romano expecting the Italian to sign a three-year deal. That scenario, however, could land Manchester City in legal trouble.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea would seek financial compensation if City formally appoint Maresca as head coach. The Blues allege that Maresca informed the ownership that he was already in discussions with City, a claim that neither club has commented on publicly, though that silence may not last long if Chelsea decide to pursue damages over what they view as a breach of contract.