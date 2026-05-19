Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

Pep Guardiola reportedly uneasy over Manchester City departure leak amid Premier League title race

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City.
© Eddie Keogh/Getty ImagesPep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola dominated the headlines over the weekend after reports surfaced announcing his departure from Manchester City at the end of the current season. With the Premier League title race still alive, new reports have now emerged revealing that the Spaniard is deeply uncomfortable with the way the news became public.

On Sunday, Fabrizio Romano broke the story that Guardiola had decided to leave the Mancunian club despite having one year remaining on his contract. With the season coming down to its final moments, the circumstances surrounding that leak have not sat well with the manager.

According to The Sun, Guardiola is furious at the timing of the leak, coming as it did just before Tuesday’s crucial trip to AFC Bournemouth. The Citizens needed a win to keep the title race alive heading into the final matchday on Sunday, and the manager showed his concerned that the poorly timed disclosure could have disrupted the team’s focus and momentum at the worst possible moment.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Beyond his frustration over the leak itself, the British outlet reports that Guardiola reached out to the City players on Monday night to personally confirm the news of his departure. He also reportedly apologized to the squad for the manner in which the information came out.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City.

Making the situation more difficult, The Sun also reported that Guardiola had told the players as recently as Saturday that he was not planning to leave, a statement he made publicly ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea. The subsequent news of his departure therefore caught several players completely off guard.

Advertisement
Pep Guardiola confirms Rodri won’t miss World Cup with Spain, but FA Cup final against Chelsea in doubt

see also

Pep Guardiola confirms Rodri won’t miss World Cup with Spain, but FA Cup final against Chelsea in doubt

Chelsea working to sue Man City

With Guardiola’s exit now appearing inevitable, speculation over his successor has moved quickly, with Enzo Maresca identified as the frontrunner to take over, with talks reportedly already in progress and Fabrizio Romano expecting the Italian to sign a three-year deal. That scenario, however, could land Manchester City in legal trouble.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea would seek financial compensation if City formally appoint Maresca as head coach. The Blues allege that Maresca informed the ownership that he was already in discussions with City, a claim that neither club has commented on publicly, though that silence may not last long if Chelsea decide to pursue damages over what they view as a breach of contract.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo braced for historic change as Al-Nassr reportedly aims to make Pep Guardiola all-time highest-paid manager with record-breaking salary

Cristiano Ronaldo braced for historic change as Al-Nassr reportedly aims to make Pep Guardiola all-time highest-paid manager with record-breaking salary

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon witness one of the biggest managerial appointments in soccer history as Al-Nassr reportedly intensifies efforts to bring Pep Guardiola to Saudi Arabia.

Pep Guardiola reportedly set to leave Manchester City after 10 years: Who will replace him?

Pep Guardiola reportedly set to leave Manchester City after 10 years: Who will replace him?

Reports have emerged announcing Pep Guardiola's departure from Manchester City after 10 years, prompting questions on who is the main candidate to replace him.

Pep Guardiola confirms Rodri won’t miss World Cup with Spain, but FA Cup final against Chelsea in doubt

Pep Guardiola confirms Rodri won’t miss World Cup with Spain, but FA Cup final against Chelsea in doubt

Pep Guardiola put some calm Rodri missing the World Cup with an injury, but wasn't sure about his participation in the FA Cup final.

2026 World Cup missed dream could be blessing in disguise as Pep Guardiola open to accepting Italy, but one major issue must be solved first

2026 World Cup missed dream could be blessing in disguise as Pep Guardiola open to accepting Italy, but one major issue must be solved first

Italy may have endured another painful setback on the international stage, yet the conversation has quickly shifted toward an unexpected opportunity. Pep Guardiola has emerged as a name linked with the national team, raising hopes that a disappointing chapter could lead to a remarkable new beginning.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo