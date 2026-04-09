Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Manchester United
Comments

Harry Maguire reportedly rejected move to Messi’s Inter Miami to focus on Manchester United and World Cup

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi (L) #10 of Inter Miami CF and Harry Maguire (R) of Manchester United.
© Gareth Copley & Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) #10 of Inter Miami CF and Harry Maguire (R) of Manchester United.

Harry Maguire has rediscovered his best form in recent months, catching the attention of Inter Miami as his contract at Manchester United approached its expiration in June 2026. While the prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi was reportedly on the table, the English defender has chosen to remain at Old Trafford, with his focus firmly on both the club and the 2026 World Cup.

According to Transfermarkt and The Sun, Inter Miami were among the clubs interested in signing Maguire on a free transfer, along with Napoli. With the Herons dealing with a defensive crisis and still holding an available international roster spot, bringing in the England center back was seen as a viable solution to shore up the backline.

However, Maguire reportedly turned down Inter Miami’s approach and has instead agreed to a one-year contract extension with Manchester United. That option had always been available for the club to exercise, and following Maguire’s resurgent run of form, United wasted no time in making the announcement official, with still two months remaining in the current season.

As for Maguire, the defender expressed genuine enthusiasm about staying. “You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad. The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see, and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us,” he said in a statement on Manchester United’s official website.

Harry Maguire of England.

Harry Maguire of England.

Maguire and a return to his highest level

After a turbulent stretch at Manchester United that saw multiple managers dismissed, the captaincy stripped from him and a near-move to West Ham in 2023, the tide has turned dramatically for Maguire. Back as a regular starter, he has been a key figure in United’s push to third place in the Premier League, a finish that would return the club to the Champions League for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement
‘Ronaldo is a star, a very good player, but he’s not a genius like Messi,’ says 1986 World Cup champion Oscar Ruggeri

see also

‘Ronaldo is a star, a very good player, but he’s not a genius like Messi,’ says 1986 World Cup champion Oscar Ruggeri

On the international front, Maguire has also worked his way back into England’s plans since September 2024. He featured in both the Uruguay and Japan friendlies during the March international break, and in an interview with The Athletic made clear just how motivated he is to be part of the World Cup squad.

Whatever role the manager would want me for, whether that’s starting or deciding games late on, I still believe, even at my age, I’m arguably one of the best defenders in the world in both boxes. I don’t think that’s open to question, really,” Maguire said, with Thomas Tuchel set to submit England’s final World Cup squad list in May.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Inter Miami on alert as Messi’s key partner Allende misses training before NY Red Bulls MLS clash

Inter Miami on alert as Messi’s key partner Allende misses training before NY Red Bulls MLS clash

Tadeo Allende, a key teammate of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, was absent from Wednesday’s training session ahead of the Major League Soccer clash against New York Red Bulls.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami fall four spots in CONCACAF rankings after Champions Cup exit

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami fall four spots in CONCACAF rankings after Champions Cup exit

After the early exit in the Champions Cup, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami suffered a drop of four places in the CONCACAF rankings.

David Beckham’s ‘dream come true’ as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut at Nu Stadium

David Beckham’s ‘dream come true’ as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut at Nu Stadium

"With a nod to Lionel Messi, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham claimed that 'dreams really can come true' as the club debuted at Nu Stadium."

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez rescue Inter Miami in 2-2 draw with Austin FC at Nu Stadium

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez rescue Inter Miami in 2-2 draw with Austin FC at Nu Stadium

Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Austin FC in the Nu Stadium opener, with goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo