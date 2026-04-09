Harry Maguire reportedly rejected move to Messi’s Inter Miami to focus on Manchester United and World Cup

Harry Maguire has rediscovered his best form in recent months, catching the attention of Inter Miami as his contract at Manchester United approached its expiration in June 2026. While the prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi was reportedly on the table, the English defender has chosen to remain at Old Trafford, with his focus firmly on both the club and the 2026 World Cup.

According to Transfermarkt and The Sun, Inter Miami were among the clubs interested in signing Maguire on a free transfer, along with Napoli. With the Herons dealing with a defensive crisis and still holding an available international roster spot, bringing in the England center back was seen as a viable solution to shore up the backline.

However, Maguire reportedly turned down Inter Miami’s approach and has instead agreed to a one-year contract extension with Manchester United. That option had always been available for the club to exercise, and following Maguire’s resurgent run of form, United wasted no time in making the announcement official, with still two months remaining in the current season.

As for Maguire, the defender expressed genuine enthusiasm about staying. “You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad. The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see, and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us,” he said in a statement on Manchester United’s official website.

Harry Maguire of England.

Maguire and a return to his highest level

After a turbulent stretch at Manchester United that saw multiple managers dismissed, the captaincy stripped from him and a near-move to West Ham in 2023, the tide has turned dramatically for Maguire. Back as a regular starter, he has been a key figure in United’s push to third place in the Premier League, a finish that would return the club to the Champions League for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

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On the international front, Maguire has also worked his way back into England’s plans since September 2024. He featured in both the Uruguay and Japan friendlies during the March international break, and in an interview with The Athletic made clear just how motivated he is to be part of the World Cup squad.

“Whatever role the manager would want me for, whether that’s starting or deciding games late on, I still believe, even at my age, I’m arguably one of the best defenders in the world in both boxes. I don’t think that’s open to question, really,” Maguire said, with Thomas Tuchel set to submit England’s final World Cup squad list in May.