Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
SAUDI PRO LEAGUE
Comments

Karim Benzema under the spotlight as his Saudi Pro League future with Al Ittihad is discussed

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesKarim Benzema of Al Ittihad.

Karim Benzema was part of the first wave of global superstars who followed Cristiano Ronaldo’s path and joined the Saudi Pro League several years ago. Now, his future with Al Ittihad has become the subject of mounting rumors and speculation.

Benzema is under contract with the Saudi club until the end of the current deal on June 30, 2026. While there have been reports suggesting a possible agreement on a contract extension, nothing has been finalized so far.

However, Al Ittihad’s sporting director sounded optimistic about the French striker staying at the club. “He wants to stay, he’s keen to continue in Saudi Arabia and with Al-Ittihad,Ramon Planes said in a recent interview with ABC, as cited by reporter Fabrizio Romano. “He’s seen that there’s a serious project there with good players.”

Since joining Al Ittihad in the summer of 2023, Benzema has enjoyed major success both individually and collectively. He has recorded 53 goals and 17 assists in 79 appearances, nearly averaging a goal contribution per match. Last season, he also led the club to titles in the Saudi Pro League and the King’s Cup.

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema is Al Ittihad’s biggest star.

Kante’s situation

Like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante is also nearing the end of his contract with Al Ittihad, which is set to expire on June 30 of this year. “The Saudi side wants Kante to stay with them for several more years,” Marca reported.

Advertisement
Karim Benzema reportedly made two key suggestions to Florentino Perez during Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup final

see also

Karim Benzema reportedly made two key suggestions to Florentino Perez during Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup final

That plan, however, could be complicated by a potential return to the top level of European soccer. “The Frenchman is being courted by several European clubs,” the report added, before naming one interested team in particular: “According to L’Equipe, Fenerbahce were among the first to approach the Frenchman, who remains a dominant midfielder despite being 34 years old.”

How Al Ittihad are performing this season

After dominating both the Saudi Pro League and the King’s Cup last season, Al Ittihad are now struggling to maintain that same competitive level. They currently sit sixth in the league standings with 26 points, 12 behind leaders Al Hilal.

On the other hand, the club is still alive in the King Cup of Champions, having eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and then Al Shabab to reach the semifinals, where they will face Al Kholood. In addition, Al Ittihad are sixth in Group B of the AFC Champions League Elite, currently holding a spot in the qualification zone for the next round.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Karim Benzema reportedly made two key suggestions to Florentino Perez during Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup final

Karim Benzema reportedly made two key suggestions to Florentino Perez during Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup final

Although Karim Benzema left Real Madrid in 2023, the Frenchman remains quite close to the club, attending the Spanish Super Cup final. There, he reportedly spoke with president Florentino Perez, where he allegedly gave two pieces of advice for the team.

Vinícius Júnior matches Cristiano Ronaldo and two other Real Madrid legends’ record with goal vs. Barcelona

Vinícius Júnior matches Cristiano Ronaldo and two other Real Madrid legends’ record with goal vs. Barcelona

By scoring one of the goals against FC Barcelona in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup, Vinicius Junior has now matched the record of Cristiano Ronaldo and other two Real Madrid legends.

Kylian Mbappe reaches 2025 milestone only Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema ever touched: Star breaks into Real Madrid’s most exclusive goalscoring circle

Kylian Mbappe reaches 2025 milestone only Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema ever touched: Star breaks into Real Madrid’s most exclusive goalscoring circle

Kylian Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid was always going to be measured against impossible standards. However, midway through the 2025-26 season, he has already forced his way into a conversation reserved for only the most elite finishers to ever wear white.

Report: Germany take important step in the US ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Report: Germany take important step in the US ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Germany national team have reportedly made an important decision regarding their stay in the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo