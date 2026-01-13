Karim Benzema under the spotlight as his Saudi Pro League future with Al Ittihad is discussed

Karim Benzema was part of the first wave of global superstars who followed Cristiano Ronaldo’s path and joined the Saudi Pro League several years ago. Now, his future with Al Ittihad has become the subject of mounting rumors and speculation.

Benzema is under contract with the Saudi club until the end of the current deal on June 30, 2026. While there have been reports suggesting a possible agreement on a contract extension, nothing has been finalized so far.

However, Al Ittihad’s sporting director sounded optimistic about the French striker staying at the club. “He wants to stay, he’s keen to continue in Saudi Arabia and with Al-Ittihad,” Ramon Planes said in a recent interview with ABC, as cited by reporter Fabrizio Romano. “He’s seen that there’s a serious project there with good players.”

Since joining Al Ittihad in the summer of 2023, Benzema has enjoyed major success both individually and collectively. He has recorded 53 goals and 17 assists in 79 appearances, nearly averaging a goal contribution per match. Last season, he also led the club to titles in the Saudi Pro League and the King’s Cup.

Karim Benzema is Al Ittihad’s biggest star.

Kante’s situation

Like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante is also nearing the end of his contract with Al Ittihad, which is set to expire on June 30 of this year. “The Saudi side wants Kante to stay with them for several more years,” Marca reported.

That plan, however, could be complicated by a potential return to the top level of European soccer. “The Frenchman is being courted by several European clubs,” the report added, before naming one interested team in particular: “According to L’Equipe, Fenerbahce were among the first to approach the Frenchman, who remains a dominant midfielder despite being 34 years old.”

How Al Ittihad are performing this season

After dominating both the Saudi Pro League and the King’s Cup last season, Al Ittihad are now struggling to maintain that same competitive level. They currently sit sixth in the league standings with 26 points, 12 behind leaders Al Hilal.

On the other hand, the club is still alive in the King Cup of Champions, having eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and then Al Shabab to reach the semifinals, where they will face Al Kholood. In addition, Al Ittihad are sixth in Group B of the AFC Champions League Elite, currently holding a spot in the qualification zone for the next round.

