Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly eye Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich teammate in potential free-agent move

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan and Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich.
© Marco Luzzani/Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan and Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich.

Christian Pulisic has established himself as a standout player for AC Milan, thriving both as a goalscorer and a playmaker. Despite his contributions, the Rossoneri have struggled to find consistent form, resulting in a series of uneven performances. Consequently, they are already eyeing Harry Kane’s teammate at Bayern Munich as a potential free agent signing for the 2026-27 season.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan have already reached out to Leon Goretzka’s representatives to discuss his contract situation with Bayern Munich, which expires in June 2026. The Rossoneri are eyeing Goretzka as a potential star reinforcement, anticipating the possible departure of Ruben Loftus-Cheek. However, the Italian club has not yet presented a formal offer to the German player.

Securing Goretzka’s arrival will not be easy for the Rossoneri, as they are not the only team interested in signing him as a free agent. According to Christian Falk in BILD, Atlético Madrid have also expressed interest in signing the 29-year-old star as a free agent, as Conor Gallagher is about to leave the team for Tottenham Spurs, reports Fabrizio Romano. Moreover, Napoli are also reportedly monitoring his potential arrival.

Far from being a regular starter for coach Vincent Kompany, Leon Goretzka has been relegated to a secondary role at Bayern Munich. Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlović, and even Tom Bischof have all managed to surpass him in the starting lineup. However, the German remains a regular in the team’s rotation, proving that his possible arrival at AC Milan would be a big boost in finding consistency for the team amid Loftus-Cheek’s irregular performances.

Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka

Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern München runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match.

Allegri could receive a roster rebuild at AC Milan in 2026-27 season

Massimiliano Allegri has managed to restore AC Milan’s competitiveness, turning them into one of the best teams in Serie A with just one defeat in the current season. However, he has achieved this without a truly outstanding squad, as they lack a dominant center forward and a solid defensive line. As a result, the Rossoneri are reportedly aiming to make drastic changes to their roster by strengthening specific positions.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic receives harsh criticism from Serie A legend Fabio Capello after costing Milan points: ‘Only Ronaldo Nazario did things like that’

see also

Christian Pulisic receives harsh criticism from Serie A legend Fabio Capello after costing Milan points: ‘Only Ronaldo Nazario did things like that’

According to reports from Italian media, AC Milan are looking to reinforce their defensive line, with Federico Gatti and Mario Gila—both of whom have shined in Serie A—emerging as their main options. In this context, they would reportedly be open to loaning out young defender David Odogu. In addition, Santiago Giménez is supposedly expected to leave the club, opening the door for a reinforcement in attack.

Alongside this, the Rossoneri remain attentive to the possibility of signing players as free agents, with Leon Goretzka being the most recent name to emerge. Nevertheless, players such as Dusan Vlahovic and Bernardo Silva have also been linked with a potential move to AC Milan, making it clear that the club is open to market opportunities to improve the competitiveness of its roster.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Harry Kane keeps shining at Bayern Munich: The English striker matches a historic 60-year Bundesliga scoring record

Harry Kane keeps shining at Bayern Munich: The English striker matches a historic 60-year Bundesliga scoring record

Harry Kane has firmly established himself as Bayern Munich's standout player, taking a commanding lead in the team's offense. The Englishman recently matched a historic 60-year-old Bundesliga scoring record, further enhancing his already legendary legacy.

Lionel Messi ends 2025 atop assist charts, ahead of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Bayern’s Michael Olise

Lionel Messi ends 2025 atop assist charts, ahead of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Bayern’s Michael Olise

At the conclusion of 2025, Lionel Messi finished atop the assist charts, ahead of FC Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise.

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal left behind: Fans stunned as surprise tops soccer elite in total assists in 2025

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal left behind: Fans stunned as surprise tops soccer elite in total assists in 2025

While familiar icons like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe continue to dominate headlines, the assist charts have delivered a quiet shock: a new name has risen above them both, redefining what elite playmaking looks like this year.

Report: Germany take important step in the US ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Report: Germany take important step in the US ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Germany national team have reportedly made an important decision regarding their stay in the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo