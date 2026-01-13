Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly eye Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich teammate in potential free-agent move

Christian Pulisic has established himself as a standout player for AC Milan, thriving both as a goalscorer and a playmaker. Despite his contributions, the Rossoneri have struggled to find consistent form, resulting in a series of uneven performances. Consequently, they are already eyeing Harry Kane’s teammate at Bayern Munich as a potential free agent signing for the 2026-27 season.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan have already reached out to Leon Goretzka’s representatives to discuss his contract situation with Bayern Munich, which expires in June 2026. The Rossoneri are eyeing Goretzka as a potential star reinforcement, anticipating the possible departure of Ruben Loftus-Cheek. However, the Italian club has not yet presented a formal offer to the German player.

Securing Goretzka’s arrival will not be easy for the Rossoneri, as they are not the only team interested in signing him as a free agent. According to Christian Falk in BILD, Atlético Madrid have also expressed interest in signing the 29-year-old star as a free agent, as Conor Gallagher is about to leave the team for Tottenham Spurs, reports Fabrizio Romano. Moreover, Napoli are also reportedly monitoring his potential arrival.

Far from being a regular starter for coach Vincent Kompany, Leon Goretzka has been relegated to a secondary role at Bayern Munich. Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlović, and even Tom Bischof have all managed to surpass him in the starting lineup. However, the German remains a regular in the team’s rotation, proving that his possible arrival at AC Milan would be a big boost in finding consistency for the team amid Loftus-Cheek’s irregular performances.

Allegri could receive a roster rebuild at AC Milan in 2026-27 season

Massimiliano Allegri has managed to restore AC Milan’s competitiveness, turning them into one of the best teams in Serie A with just one defeat in the current season. However, he has achieved this without a truly outstanding squad, as they lack a dominant center forward and a solid defensive line. As a result, the Rossoneri are reportedly aiming to make drastic changes to their roster by strengthening specific positions.

According to reports from Italian media, AC Milan are looking to reinforce their defensive line, with Federico Gatti and Mario Gila—both of whom have shined in Serie A—emerging as their main options. In this context, they would reportedly be open to loaning out young defender David Odogu. In addition, Santiago Giménez is supposedly expected to leave the club, opening the door for a reinforcement in attack.

Alongside this, the Rossoneri remain attentive to the possibility of signing players as free agents, with Leon Goretzka being the most recent name to emerge. Nevertheless, players such as Dusan Vlahovic and Bernardo Silva have also been linked with a potential move to AC Milan, making it clear that the club is open to market opportunities to improve the competitiveness of its roster.