Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly makes key decision on presence in Al Nassr’s next match as SPL tensions grow

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from Al Nassr’s match last Monday sparked significant turmoil across the Saudi Pro League, with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) emerging as the main target of criticism. With Al Nassr set to return to action against Al Ittihad on Friday, the Portuguese legend has reportedly made a key decision regarding his availability for the fixture.

The news broke during Al Nassr’s match against Al Riyadh, when Ronaldo was left out of the squad despite not carrying an injury. Reports later revealed that the decision stemmed from off-field issues, with the Portuguese star growing increasingly frustrated over what he perceives as a lack of investment in Al Nassr compared to rivals Al Hilal, a stance that could once again influence his availability.

According to ESPN, Ronaldo is expected to maintain his current position and boycott a second consecutive match, opting not to feature against Al Ittihad. The report adds that the 40-year-old has yet to receive concrete assurances from the PIF regarding potential changes to the club’s management structure.

Ronaldo has remained publicly silent on the situation, even missing Al Nassr’s training session on Tuesday. The most recent update came Wednesday, when the forward returned to training and shared a photo from the club’s facilities, though without addressing the ongoing controversy.

Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus has previously referenced the level of influence Al Hilal wields compared to Al Nassr, a sentiment echoed by Ronaldo in recent weeks. His frustration intensified during a 3-1 defeat, when he accused officials of favoring Al Hilal, but the tipping point reportedly came when Karim Benzema neared a move from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal following contract disagreements.

Al Nassr will host Al Ittihad on Friday at Al Awwal Park for Matchday 21, with the club sitting second in the SPL standings on 46 points, just one behind leaders Al Hilal. Although Al Nassr managed a narrow 1-0 win over Al Riyadh without Ronaldo, the potential absence of the team’s leading scorer (18 goals in 22 matches) would be a significant blow in a pivotal clash.

Ronaldo’s future at Al Nassr increasingly uncertain

The PIF currently controls four of the Saudi Pro League’s top clubs: Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, and Al Nassr. While all four have benefited from heavy investment and sustained success, Ronaldo reportedly believes Al Hilal has received preferential treatment within the league’s structure.

ESPN has also reported that Ronaldo could seek an exit from the Saudi Pro League as early as June if meaningful changes are not implemented. Additional reports suggest the forward has a €50 million release clause in his contract, a figure that could reopen the door to a dramatic move and trigger another major shift in the global soccer landscape.

