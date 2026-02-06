Karim Benzema sends cryptic message on controversial Al Ittihad exit to Al Hilal: ‘Ask them’

In recent days, the Saudi Pro League has been under the spotlight following Karim Benzema’s move from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal. After making his debut with his new club, the French striker was asked about the circumstances that led to the transfer and delivered an intriguing response.

Just days after the move was confirmed, Benzema made his official debut for Al Hilal. It came in a Matchday 20 clash against Al Akhdoud in the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League season, where the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner showcased his class, scoring a hat trick and leading his team to a dominant 6–0 victory.

During the post-match press conference, shared by Maan Alquiae on X, a reporter asked Benzema about the reasons behind his departure from Al Ittihad. The striker firmly replied, “Talk about the game,” forcing the reporter to change the question.

“It was a nice performance, I feel good with this kind of players, with this team. We play, we fight together, it’s good,” Benzema later said. When another reporter asked whether that meant his teammates at Al Hilal helped him more than those at Al Ittihad, the French star responded irritably: “I didn’t say that. I said I feel good. It’s different.”

Karim Benzema played two and a half years for Al Ittihad.

Eventually, a question prompted Benzema to address his former club directly. A reporter asked why he had not sent a farewell message to his Al Ittihad teammates, to which Karim responded bluntly: “You know? You don’t know? Ask them,” hinting that the relationship may not have ended on good terms.

With Benzema, Al Hilal look unstoppable

Before Karim Benzema’s arrival, Al Hilal were already the top team in Saudi Arabia. They led the Saudi Pro League standings with a narrow advantage over Al Ahli and Al Nassr, built on an impressive winning streak that allowed them to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo’s team after a dominant start to the season.

The addition of one of the league’s — and the world’s — best strikers appears to have elevated the team even further. In his first match, and with only a handful of training sessions alongside his new teammates, Benzema scored Al Hilal’s first three goals against Al Akhdoud, setting the tone before Malcom and Salem Aldawsari, who scored twice, extended the lead.

That opening performance from the French forward seems to support reports of Cristiano Ronaldo’s frustration upon learning that Al Hilal had signed Benzema. The belief surrounding the Portuguese star is that league leaders Al Hilal would significantly raise their level and gain a major edge in the title race, while Al Nassr were not given the same opportunities to reinforce their squad.

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo’s frustration will fade in the coming days and lead to his return to action for Al Nassr after missing the last two official matches. Otherwise, CR7’s days in the Saudi Pro League could be numbered — and the dominance of Karim Benzema’s Al Hilal may become even more pronounced.