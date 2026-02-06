Cristiano Ronaldo’s future beyond Al-Nassr: Lionel Messi’s MLS or shock Europe return? The 10 possible clubs in play if he quits the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo was meant to be the face of a revolution, the standard-bearer for an entire league, and the centerpiece of a long-term vision. Instead, his Saudi adventure has entered a phase few anticipated. What began in euphoria has quietly evolved into tension, mistrust, and now open defiance. Ronaldo’s recent absence from Al-Nassr‘s league fixtures was not accidental, nor was it physical. It was deliberate — and it has placed his future firmly under the global spotlight.

Behind closed doors, frustration has been building. The Portuguese star, long accustomed to projects designed around his competitive instincts, no longer believes the environment suits his ambitions. A boycott, unprecedented in scale, has become a signal rather than a symptom, raising a question that now dominates soccer discourse: if Ronaldo walks away, where does he go next?

The turning point arrived with a decision that reverberated across the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo was left out of two key matches, not through injury, rotation, or tactical choice, but by personal design. The absence was a protest, aimed squarely at the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the entity that oversees the country’s most powerful clubs.

According to multiple reports, the veteran believes PIF has failed to act neutrally, favoring certain projects over others and undermining competitive balance. The breaking point came when Karim Benzema moved from one PIF-backed club to another, strengthening a direct rival while Ronaldo’s own side lagged behind. Despite signing a record-breaking contract extension until June 2027, the 41-year-old ace has reportedly prioritized sporting legacy over financial security, even though his deal remains one of the most lucrative in soccer history.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

The clubs finally emerge as speculation explodes

Ronaldo’s next destination, should he leave Saudi Arabia, spans continents, philosophies, and career narratives. One path leads back to where it all began. A return to Sporting Lisbon has been widely discussed, not purely for sporting reasons but for symbolic reasons. Lisbon represents origin, identity, and closure. While the financial hurdles would be significant, the emotional pull is undeniable, and the chance to guide a new generation may outweigh economics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Europe remains a temptation. A return to Real Madrid has been floated, driven by nostalgia and unfinished business. Ronaldo’s history there is unmatched, but tactical concerns and squad dynamics make such a reunion complex rather than inevitable. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain offers glamour, Champions League ambition, and global reach, though the club’s current youth-focused direction casts doubt on the fit. Manchester United, once home, appears all but ruled out after a turbulent second exit that damaged relationships on both sides.

Another option lies in Major League Soccer, a league increasingly positioned as soccer’s global showcase. With Lionel Messi already reigning the league, the commercial and narrative appeal is enormous. The Times reported that “MLS clubs have begun making early enquiries with Ronaldo’s camp,” though any move would likely require a substantial salary reduction. Possible destinations in the US would be LA Galaxy, LAFC, San Diego FC, Sporting Kansas City, and even Messi’s Inter Miami.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Surprisingly, Wydad Casablanca has also emerged as an outside contender, as per WhoScored. Spanish media previously reported interest from the Moroccan giant, offering the five-time Ballon d’Or winner the chance to conquer African soccer while elevating the club’s global stature. While unconventional, the move would grant leadership, legacy, and a new competitive frontier.

Saudi Arabia stay not entirely ruled out?

Despite the public nature of the protest, a complete Saudi exit is not guaranteed. A switch within the league, particularly to a stronger, trophy-ready project such as Al-Hilal, remains theoretically possible, though politically sensitive. Such a move would risk weakening the impact of Ronaldo’s stance, transforming protest into pragmatism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (R) shakes hand with Karim Benzema

Still, it’s safe to say that retirement is not on the table. The 41-year-old forward continues to chase the 1,000-goal milestone, while Portugal heads toward the 2026 World Cup as a contender. National team coach Roberto Martínez recently highlighted “25 goals in his last 30 internationals and more than 220 caps” as proof that the veteran remains decisive.