Cristiano Ronaldo on 2026 World Cup rival-watch: James Rodriguez joins Lionel Messi, Thomas Müller, and Son Heung-min in move that strengthens Colombia

Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup chapter was always going to be complicated, but the picture has just become even more uncomfortable. As Portugal eyes the 2026 tournament with ambition and urgency, one of its World Cup Group K rivals has quietly strengthened its hand. While Ronaldo prepares for one last global campaign, James Rodriguez has chosen a route already taken by Lionel Messi, Thomas Muller, and Son Heung-min; a move that could reshape the competitive balance long before the tournament kicks off.

This is not just a transfer. It is a strategic decision with international consequences. Match fitness, continuity, and leadership are now firmly on Colombia’s side, and the timing could hardly be more inconvenient for Portugal. In fact, James Rodriguez has never lacked talent. What he has lacked in recent seasons is stability, and that is precisely what this move offers.

The Colombian playmaker, who had been without a club after leaving Mexico late last year, has signed a short-term deal with Minnesota United, designed with a single objective in mind: arriving at the 2026 World Cup sharp, healthy, and influential. The contract runs until June 2026, with an option to extend through the end of the season, ensuring regular play during the most critical buildup of his international career.

“The signing will allow Rodriguez to stay match-fit ahead of the 2026 World Cup,” confirmed official club communication, underlining the intent behind the move. At 34, Rodriguez understands the margins. Training alone was not an option. Rotating between short-term projects was not ideal. He needed minutes, responsibility, and rhythm, and he found them in Major League Soccer, following a path increasingly chosen by elite veterans.

What this means for Portugal and Ronaldo

The move marks the thirteenth club of his career, continuing a journey that has taken him through Portugal, Spain, Germany, England, France, South America, and now the United States. “James is a player whose quality, vision, and experience at the highest levels of the game are unquestioned,” said sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad in a statement published by the club. “At the same time, this move is about collective strength — not about putting everything on one individual.”

Rodriguez echoed that sentiment. “I’m very happy for this new chapter in my life,” he said. “I hope to be at my best so I can bring joy to this city and to all of the people who are putting their faith in me.”

This signing is about more than MLS exposure. Rodriguez remains Colombia’s captain, the emotional and tactical leader of a team that reached the Copa America final in 2024 and continues to mature under stable management.

For Portugal, the concern is simple. While the Al-Nassr star prepares for the grand competition at an advanced age, one of his direct rivals now has its leader settled, fit, and central to a project built around him. Colombia’s clarity contrasts sharply with the uncertainty surrounding the Selecao’s long-term structure beyond Ronaldo.

MLS as the new World Cup preparation ground

Once viewed as a retirement league, MLS has evolved into something far more strategic. Lionel Messi’s influence has changed perceptions, and others have followed. Thomas Muller and Son Heung-min have also opted for the league, drawn by its balance between competitiveness and physical management. Rodriguez’s arrival reinforces a growing trend: MLS as a World Cup launchpad rather than a farewell tour.

Last season alone, the league welcomed multiple European stars, while Messi continued to dominate headlines in Florida. For Colombia, this means their captain will be competing weekly, under controlled workloads, in a league that prioritizes athletic conditioning — a significant advantage over sporadic appearances elsewhere.