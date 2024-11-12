Erik ten Hag‘s recent departure from Manchester United, following a period of underperformance, has not diminished his reputation as a top-level manager. News reports indicate that AS Roma, currently searching for a new manager following the dismissal of Ivan Juric, has identified ten Hag as their primary target.

Roma’s decision to part ways with Juric comes amidst a disappointing season, with the club currently languishing in twelfth place in Serie A and having secured only one victory in their last six league matches.

This poor form, coupled with the previous dismissal of Daniele De Rossi, underscores the urgency of the club’s search for a new manager. While ten Hag is the preferred candidate, other names including Graham Potter, Rudi Garcia, and Edin Terzic are also under consideration.

Ten Hag’s reported reluctance

According to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, ten Hag is unlikely to accept Roma’s offer. The report suggests that ten Hag is hesitant to take on a club in turmoil, particularly following his experience at Manchester United.

The report also cites the need to resolve his compensation from Manchester United, which is estimated to be around €10 million, as another factor influencing his decision.

With ten Hag’s appointment seemingly unlikely, Roma has a list of other high-profile candidates to consider. These include prominent Italian managers Roberto Mancini, Massimiliano Allegri, Claudio Ranieri, and Vincenzo Montella.

While Mancini, Allegri, and Ranieri are currently without clubs, Montella is currently managing the Turkish national team. Roma’s search for a manager continues, with the decision expected to be made after careful consideration of all candidates, suggesting that a decision is not imminent.