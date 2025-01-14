Arsenal have faced multiple setbacks during the 2024-25 Premier League season, with creativity and consistency falling short of last year’s high standards. As the winter transfer window opens, coach Mikel Arteta is reportedly targeting reinforcements to strengthen the squad. Among the names linked to the Gunners is a €60M-rated midfielder who rejected Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

Despite boasting the league’s best defensive record—only 18 goals conceded in 20 matches—Arsenal have struggled to generate creativity in midfield. With Thomas Partey and Jorginho nearing the end of their contracts this season, Arsenal are prioritizing reinforcements in the center of the pitch. Reports suggest that Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has emerged as Arteta’s primary target.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are in advanced negotiations to secure Zubimendi’s services for the summer of 2025. The plan reportedly includes activating the €60M release clause in his Real Sociedad contract while allowing him to remain at his current club for the remainder of the season.

Arteta is believed to be instrumental in convincing Zubimendi to make the switch. Similar to what he did with Declan Rice and Mikel Merino, his ability to communicate directly with potential signings, combined with Arsenal’s strong relationship with Real Sociedad, has put the Gunners in a favorable position to finalize the deal.

Although Zubimendi has been linked to several top clubs, including Real Madrid and Manchester City as a potential successor to Rodri, Arsenal’s proactive approach appears to have given them an edge. Arteta’s involvement is seen as a key factor in swaying the player’s decision.

Zubimendi turned down Liverpool

Zubimendi’s €60M release clause has attracted interest from several European heavyweights. Notably, Liverpool came close to securing his signature during the summer of 2024, paying the release clause and presenting an enticing offer.

However, the Spanish midfielder ultimately rejected Liverpool’s advances, opting to stay with his boyhood club, Real Sociedad, to continue his development. While the decision initially surprised many, it underscored Zubimendi’s loyalty and long-term vision for his career.