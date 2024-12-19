Real Madrid’s Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca exceeded expectations, culminating in a commanding 3-0 victory. The match, which initially seemed challenging due to Pachuca’s intense early pressure, saw the Spanish giants gradually reclaim control.

With this win, Real Madrid solidified their reputation as a dominant force under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, who was recently honored as the world’s best coach by both the Ballon d’Or and The Best awards.

A pivotal moment in the match came during Real Madrid’s second goal. As Rodrygo unleashed a powerful shot on target, Jude Bellingham displayed remarkable awareness by ducking at the crucial moment to avoid obstructing the play.

The Brazilian’s brilliant strike followed a quick cut at the edge of the box and an unstoppable finish. The referee initially paused to review the goal via VAR, but Bellingham’s movement ensured the play was deemed valid, showcasing his tactical intelligence and selflessness.

Bellingham: A player for the big moments

Throughout his time at Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham has proven that even his smallest actions can have a significant impact on the team’s success. In this instance, it wasn’t a goal or an assist, but his decision to duck prevented the goal from being disallowed for obstruction. This intervention exemplifies his importance as a team player and his knack for contributing to key moments in high-stakes matches.

Real Madrid’s third and final goal cemented their dominance, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side lifting the Intercontinental Cup for another time in the club’s illustrious history. Under Ancelotti’s tactical expertise, the team showcased their resilience and adaptability, overcoming early challenges and capitalizing on crucial opportunities.

The victory adds another prestigious trophy to Real Madrid’s collection, reinforcing their status as a powerhouse in world football. Fans and pundits alike will remember this match not only for the scoreline but also for the decisive contributions of players like Rodrygo and Bellingham, whose collaboration epitomized the spirit of teamwork and tactical precision that defines this iconic club.