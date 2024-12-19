AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah will miss at least one match due to a muscle injury sustained during training, according to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport. The 22-year-old American international is confirmed to be unavailable for Milan’s Serie A fixture against Genoa this Sunday. His recovery timeline suggests he might also sit out the following match on Friday against Verona.

Musah has become an integral part of Milan’s lineup in recent weeks, starting in four of their last five matches across all competitions. Under head coach Paulo Fonseca, the versatile midfielder has been deployed as a right wingback, a position that bolsters Milan’s defensive stability on the flank.

His absence poses a tactical challenge for Fonseca, who will need to reshuffle his lineup to compensate for the loss.

The injury to Musah highlights a troubling trend for Milan’s U.S. contingent, as Christian Pulisic is also sidelined with a right calf muscle tear. Pulisic, who suffered the injury earlier this month, is not expected to return until January. The simultaneous unavailability of both players leaves Milan short on options, especially in their midfield and wide positions.

Mixed form in Serie A

Milan’s form in Serie A has been inconsistent, as the team currently occupies seventh place in the standings with a record of six wins, four draws, and four losses. The Rossoneri will need to regroup quickly as they face Genoa, a side looking to capitalize on Milan’s recent struggles and mounting injury list.

The upcoming matches against Genoa and Verona are critical for Milan’s hopes of staying competitive in the league. With the January transfer window approaching, Fonseca might also consider reinforcing his squad to address the growing injury concerns.