Arab soccer continues to showcase its financial muscle, with the latest example being the extravagant gift bestowed upon Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates. The Saudi club, currently in fourth place in the Saudi Pro League, recently signed a sponsorship deal with luxury automobile giant BMW.

To celebrate the partnership, the entire squad, including Ronaldo, was presented with customized BMW XM Red Label SUVs.

The Riyadh-based club proudly displayed the fleet of high-end vehicles on social media, capturing the players’ excitement. “Luxury meets the stars of soccer,” the club captioned its posts, featuring images of the SUVs and players signing the license plates of their new cars. Among them was Cristiano Ronaldo, adding to the buzz surrounding the lavish gesture.

The BMW XM Red Label, a hybrid luxury SUV, is priced at an impressive $209,000. Equipped with a high-performance twin-turbo V8 engine, the vehicle boasts 550 kW of power, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 270 km/h. This gift underscores the club’s opulence and commitment to rewarding its players.

Ronaldo praises Saudi Arabia as host of the 2034 World Cup

Following FIFA’s confirmation that Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his excitement and confidence in the nation’s ability to deliver an unforgettable tournament. The Portuguese forward described it as potentially “the best World Cup in history.”

Ronaldo also celebrated Portugal’s selection as one of the hosts for the 2030 World Cup, calling it a dream come true. “Portugal will host the 2030 World Cup, and it fills us with pride,” he wrote. His comments highlight the importance of these milestones for his home country and his adopted league.

Saudi Arabia’s vision for sports investment

As one of the marquee players in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo emphasized the kingdom’s significant investment in sports infrastructure and its success in attracting top international talent. “Congratulations to all my friends; I know how proud they are, and I’m sure it will be historic,” he remarked.

The Portuguese superstar also noted the rapid development he has witnessed during his time in Saudi Arabia. “It’s incredible to see the differences. I’m happy to be part of this country’s success. I’m confident that the 2034 World Cup will be the best in history,” Ronaldo added, reaffirming his enthusiasm for the future of football in the region.