Son Heung-min’s early substitution in LAFC’s Concacaf Champions Cup victory explained by coach Dos Santos

Son Heung-min’s tenure with LAFC has just begun. This is his first full year with the team after arriving in August 2025 from Tottenham. The production so far has been good, so the early exit in the victory over Real España in the Concacaf Champions Cup left some doubts that manager Marc Dos Santos explained.

The series was finished before it even started for how the first leg went. A 6-1 victory in Honduras made this match a mere obligation in Los Angeles to see what club came through to the competition’s next round. Tuesday’s 1-0 win gave only the concern of Son leaving the field at halftime.

Dos Santos gave a very calming description of why he made the substitution: “We originally planned to use Son and Denis Bouanga for only 45 minutes. The two players did not have a perfect preseason. Regaining their match rhythm was the most important thing. We had already informed them that they would only play the first half.”

LAFC secure Bouanga’s future

The victory in the Concacaf Champions Cup with the tranquility from Don Santos’ words weren’t the only good news for LAFC fans. The club has also secured they are keeping their top striker for many years to come.

Bouanga has already become a legend for the club (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Their decision was an easy one as they described: “LAFC has re-signed forward Bouanga to a contract extension as a Designated Player through 2028, with an option through the 2029-30 season.”

For the French striker his move to LAFC has been a great one that boosts a league title with many individual accolades. His numbers of 105 goals in 155 matches put him already in the legend status for the club.

LAFC’s next matches

LAFC opened the season with a 3-0 victory against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. This puts them as a clear candidate for the trophy albeit ina long calendar. What comes next are matches with Houston Dynamo on Saturday, FC Dallas a week later and St. Louis on March 14.