Manchester City have completed their first signing of 2025, securing the services of 20-year-old Uzbekistani midfielder Abdukodir Khusanov from RC Lens. The transfer, confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, reportedly cost €40 million plus add-ons, reflecting the high demand for the talented young player, who has impressed many with his performances in Ligue 1.

According to Romano, all necessary paperwork has been finalized between Manchester City and RC Lens. The transfer is awaiting Khusanov’s visa approval before being officially confirmed. This indicates that the deal is essentially complete and that the player’s arrival in England is imminent. The anticipation surrounding Khusanov’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium is growing.

The €40 million transfer fee highlights Manchester City’s commitment to investing in young talent. The club has secured Khusanov’s services until June 2029, with an option to extend the contract for a further year. This signifies a long-term investment in a player with significant potential. This significant financial commitment showcases the club’s confidence in Khusanov and their long-term vision for squad building.

Khusanov’s path to the Premier League has been remarkable. Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in 2004, he began his career at FK Bunyodkor before moving to FC Energetik-BGU Minsk of Belarus in March 2022. He made his professional debut at just 18 years old and played 36 games before attracting the attention of RC Lens, who signed him for a relatively modest fee of €100,000 in July 2023. His rapid rise through the ranks highlights his talent and determination.

International success with Uzbekistan

Khusanov’s talent has also been evident at the international level, featuring for various Uzbekistan youth teams. He was a key member of the Uzbekistan U-20 team that won the AFC U-20 Asian Cup, qualifying for both the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina and the Paris 2024 Olympics—a significant achievement for his nation. His involvement in these high-profile tournaments further highlights his growing reputation within the football community.

At the U-20 World Cup, Khusanov started every match for Uzbekistan, showcasing his abilities against strong opposition, including a 2-1 loss to eventual champions Uruguay. His performances at the Olympics were equally impressive. His experience in these tournaments has helped solidify his reputation as a player with great potential. He was a regular starter at the Olympic games, despite not progressing beyond the group stage.

Khusanov now faces the challenge of breaking into a highly competitive Manchester City squad. Pep Guardiola already boasts a formidable defense featuring players like Rubén Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Aké, and John Stones.