2026 World Cup
James Rodríguez ignites Colombia’s 2026 World Cup hopes as star is reportedly offered to two Argentine clubs

By Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

James Rodriguez of Colombia.
© Gabriel Aponte/Getty ImagesJames Rodriguez of Colombia.

James Rodríguez’s situation has raised concern within the Colombia national team, as the midfielder has struggled to find a club during the winter transfer window with less than 6 months for the beginning of the 2026 World Cup. Now, hope for the Cafeteros has been reignited, with reports claiming Rodríguez has been offered to two teams in Argentina.

After his deal with Liga MX side Club León expired at the end of last season, James became a free agent, searching for a new club to prepare for the World Cup. However, contrary to expectations, the Colombian legend was unable to secure a move, largely due to his financial demands. Still, a new opportunity has now emerged.

As reported by Argentine outlet 0221 and cited by Infobae, James Rodríguez has been offered to Estudiantes de La Plata, a club chaired by Argentine icon Juan Sebastián Verón. Additionally, transfer expert César Luis Merlo revealed that Rodríguez has also been offered to Platense, who are seriously evaluating the possibility of signing him.

Even so, bringing in Rodríguez on a free transfer would still require a significant financial commitment for Argentine clubs, whose wage structures are more limited than those of other South American leagues, particularly Brazil’s. Both Estudiantes and Platense, however, have the advantage of competing in the Copa Libertadores, offering Rodríguez the opportunity to maintain high-level competitive minutes as he continues his preparation.

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez of Leon

There are also questions surrounding Rodríguez’s match fitness, as his last appearance came on November 8 with Club León against Puebla, and he has been training individually since leaving Mexico. Still, the Argentine league is familiar territory for the midfielder, who previously played for Banfield in 2008 and helped the club win its first league title in 2009.

Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 World Cup? Inter Miami boss Mascherano gives 3-word take on Argentina captain

Colombia preparing for the World Cup

With James Rodríguez serving not only as captain but also as Colombia’s leading scorer in the current CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the national team is eager to see him back on the field regularly. In the meantime, as his club future remains unresolved, Colombia’s path toward the tournament in North America is beginning to take shape.

In roughly six weeks, the March international window will begin, with Colombia heading to the United States for a pair of high-profile friendlies. The Cafeteros will first face Croatia on March 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, before traveling to Landover, Maryland, to take on France on March 29 at Northwest Stadium, two key matches where Rodríguez is expected to play a central role.

