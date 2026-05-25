James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz headline Colombia’s final 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup

Colombia finished the CONMEBOL qualifiers in strong form, securing their place at the 2026 World Cup. While they experienced a dip in performances at one stage, head coach Néstor Lorenzo managed to turn the situation around, relying on collective play amid the team’s struggles in front of goal. With only a few weeks remaining for the anticipated tournament, they have announced their final 26-man squad, with James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz leading the way.

Head coach Néstor Lorenzo has decided to make only minor adjustments to his squad, maintaining consistency with the group that went through the qualifiers. With this in mind, Luis Díaz emerges as the undisputed leader of the team, having finished as Colombia’s top scorer. In addition, the left winger has shined with Bayern Munich, becoming a key creative force that he hopes to replicate at the anticipated tournament.

Alongside the 29-year-old winger, James Rodríguez remains part of the national team despite his limited playing time with Minnesota United. Nevertheless, Néstor Lorenzo has made it clear that the 34-year-old star remains a cornerstone of his sporting project. “James arrived in great shape; he’s been training hard. Then he had a minor injury that kept him out of a couple of training sessions, but he’s doing great now,” he said in the latest press conference.

Compared to the 55-man preliminary squad, several notable names have been left out of Colombia’s World Cup roster, with Juan Guillermo Cuadrado among the most surprising omissions. Despite impressing with Pisa SC, the 37-year-old veteran has been excluded. In addition, Jhon Jader Durán and Rafael Santos Borréhave also been left out, as Néstor Lorenzo opted to keep faith in Juan Camilo Hernández, Jhon Córdoba, and Luis Javier Suárez up front.

James Rodríguez of Colombia is challenged by Maxence Lacroix of France.

Colombia’s full 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup

Unlike many other coaches, Néstor Lorenzo has not made surprising changes to the roster, as he has shown a very clear understanding of both his starting lineup and overall game plan. Because of this, Colombia will maintain continuity with most of its core players despite the team’s recurring struggles in front of goal. In addition, Juan Camilo Hernández returns to the national team in strong form after impressive performances with Real Betis.

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Goalkeepers: Camilo Vargas, David Ospina and Álvaro Montero.

Defenders: Johan Mojica, Deiver Machado, Daniel Muñoz, Santiago Arias, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumi, Yerry Mina and Willer Ditta.

Midfielders: Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos, Kevin Castaño, Jorge Carrascal, James Rodríguez, Juan Fernando Quintero, Gustavo Puerta Juan Camilo Portilla, and Jamilton Campaz.

Forwards: Carlos Andrés Gómez, Luis Suárez, Jhon Córdoba, Juan Camilo Hernandez, Jhon Arias, and Luis Diaz.

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