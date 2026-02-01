Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 World Cup? Inter Miami boss Mascherano gives 3-word take on Argentina captain

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Mariana Bazo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi has begun his preparation for the 2026 World Cup by taking part in Inter Miami’s early preseason friendlies, hoping to replicate Argentina’s triumph from 2022. With the forward still reluctant to fully confirm his participation as Argentina’s captain, head coach Javier Mascherano offered clarity on Messi’s situation.

Throughout 2025, questions directed at Argentina players and head coach Lionel Scaloni centered on whether Messi, who will turn 39 during the tournament, would take part in the World Cup. The responses followed a similar theme: the hope remains that he will be there, but the final decision rests entirely with Messi.

In a November 2025 interview with Sport, Messi addressed the topic directly, once again leaving his future open while outlining his conditions. “The World Cup and playing for the national team are special, especially after having won it. I don’t want to be a burden — I want to feel good physically and be sure that I can help and contribute to the group,” Messi stated.

After Saturday’s friendly against Atlético Nacional, Mascherano spoke with reporters in the mixed zone and was asked whether he sees Messi at the World Cup. “Yes, why not?” Mascherano replied, offering a brief but telling response regarding Messi’s presence at the tournament to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami talks with Javier Mascherano as he leaves the field.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami talks with Javier Mascherano as he leaves the field.

Mascherano was also asked how he plans to manage preparation with the World Cup taking place during the 2026 club season: “I like to stay close to the players and, above all, understand how they’re feeling. No one knows their body better than they do. Obviously, we have our methods and we monitor things as well to make suggestions, but in the end it has to be a two-way dialogue with the players to understand their sensations.

Advertisement
Messi’s Inter Miami claim their first 2026 victory over Atletico Nacional with dramatic last-minute own goal

see also

Messi’s Inter Miami claim their first 2026 victory over Atletico Nacional with dramatic last-minute own goal

The Inter Miami coach also shared his thoughts on Argentina’s chances at the World Cup. “Argentina will approach it in the best possible way because it has been competing at a very high level for a long time, it has extraordinary players, and as an Argentine, I hope our national team does really well,” Mascherano added, suggesting there are no obstacles for Messi to be part of Scaloni’s squad.

Mascherano on Messi’s limited preseason minutes

Inter Miami returned to action on January 24 with a 3-0 loss to Alianza Lima in Peru, followed by a 2-1 win over Atlético Nacional in Colombia last Saturday. In both matches, Messi was substituted in the second half, despite large crowds turning out to see him play.

Against Alianza Lima, Messi was replaced in the 63rd minute by Daniel Pinter with Inter Miami leading 2-0. In Colombia, he came off in the 76th minute for Santiago Morales, with fans in both stadiums hoping to see more minutes from the Argentine star.

Advertisement

Asked about Messi’s fitness and minute management, Mascherano emphasized caution: “I understand that people might get upset because Messi had to come off, but my responsibility is to take care of him first. That’s the reality. I have to think of him first, then the team, because he’s our most important player ahead of this season.

He played 75 minutes, which is 15 minutes more than the previous match, and we’ll proceed gradually like this in the remaining games,” Mascherano concluded. Inter Miami will next travel to Guayaquil, Ecuador, to face Barcelona SC at Banco Pichincha Stadium, where Messi is expected to log additional minutes as he continues preparing for the World Cup.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Messi’s Inter Miami claim their first 2026 victory over Atletico Nacional with dramatic last-minute own goal

Messi’s Inter Miami claim their first 2026 victory over Atletico Nacional with dramatic last-minute own goal

Inter Miami defeated Atletico Nacional of Medellin 2-1 in their second friendly of the year. Lionel Messi played more than 70 minutes and was involved in one of the goals.

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Atletico Nacional vs. Inter Miami preseason friendly

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Atletico Nacional vs. Inter Miami preseason friendly

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami play their second preseason friendly this Saturday against Atletico Nacional of Medellin.

Lionel Messi has a new teammate: Inter Miami announce signing of Mexico star German Berterame

Lionel Messi has a new teammate: Inter Miami announce signing of Mexico star German Berterame

Mexico national team striker German Berterame has been announced as the newest addition to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Ronaldo’s pull still matters as Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney details the Portuguese influence on his Saudi Pro League move

Ronaldo’s pull still matters as Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney details the Portuguese influence on his Saudi Pro League move

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Al Nassr has been truly transformative for the Saudi Pro League, drawing the attention of several star players. Al Ahli forward Ivan Toney has even spoken about the importance the Portuguese star had in his own decision to join the league.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo