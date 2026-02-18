Trending topics:
James Rodriguez handed timely boost before Minnesota United’s 2026 MLS opener vs. Austin FC

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

James Rodriguez joined Minnesota United two weeks ago.
The signing of James Rodriguez by Minnesota United was the most significant transfer in Major League Soccer ahead of the 2026 season, as he is a global superstar who shined for years in Europe and continues to perform at a high level internationally with Colombia. This Saturday, the club opens its season against Austin FC, and all eyes are on the 34-year-old star.

James Rodriguez has received his work visa and can now train, play in matches for Minnesota United FC,” reporter Andy Greder wrote on his official X account Wednesday. “The paperwork hurdle is cleared, but the question about his debut date is up in the air.”

Rodriguez was officially announced as a Minnesota signing nearly two weeks ago but had not been able to fully integrate with his new club due to pending administrative procedures, similar to what happened with Inter Miami’s Tadeo Allende and German Berterame.

With those issues now resolved, the question is whether the midfielder will be ready to be considered for Saturday’s match. “While James Rodriguez has his work visa to play for Minnesota United, the Colombian did NOT travel with team to Austin on Wednesday,” Greder clarified.

“Loons coach Cam Knowles talks on Friday,” the report added, suggesting he will likely provide a clearer update on James’ status. “Colombian has a few official days of prep before Minnesota opens MLS season Saturday at Austin FC.”

Lionel Messi allays injury concerns ahead of Inter Miami’s 2026 MLS debut vs. LAFC

When was James Rodriguez’s last official match?

Questions surrounding James Rodriguez’s availability for Saturday are understandable. Despite his undeniable talent, he is nearly 35 years old and has not trained regularly with his teammates over the past two weeks due to those administrative delays.

With only three days before Minnesota United’s 2026 MLS opener against Austin FC, it will be up to the player and the coaching staff to determine whether it is best for him to see action immediately with his new club.

If he does feature, it would mark Rodriguez’s first official match in more than three months. The last time the midfielder played was with the Colombia national team in a friendly against Australia on November 18 of last year. He played the full 90 minutes and scored one of the goals in a 3-0 victory.

At the club level, James Rodriguez’s inactivity stretches even further. He concluded his time with Leon of Mexico in the Liga MX Apertura 2025 on November 8 with a 2-1 loss to Puebla. After that, he parted ways with the Mexican club and has not played an official match since.

