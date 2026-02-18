Vinicius defended by Benfica legend amid alleged racism in Real Madrid’s Champions League victory

Vinicius has been in the discussion over the last few hours because of another controversy related to racism. He claimed that Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni insulted him in a derogatory way after his goal in Real Madrid’s Champions League victory, which sparked a debate.

Many figures shared their opinions on social media. A notable voice defending Vinicius was fellow Brazilian Luisão. The former defender, who previously played for Benfica, commented on a post made by the Portuguese club defending Prestianni.

Luisão wrote: “This jersey is too big. I love Benfica. It’s my second skin. You must be worthy of wearing this sacred jersey. This text makes it worse. Prestianni’s post makes it worse because it’s a lie. In soccer you win with courage and fighting spirit. It was racist. I’m ashamed of that.”

The former player also replied to users who disagreed with him: “I defend the club and I have experience; I know what I’m talking about. I don’t judge anyone. I think Benfica is too big to get involved in this, whether it’s true or not. From my experience, I know it’s true.”

Luisao played for Benfica in 2003-2018 (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Marc Clattenburg’s controversial opinion on Vinicius

The alleged incident involving Prestianni brought more attention to the situation. Another point of discussion was the eight-minute stoppage by the referee. Former referee Mark Clattenburg spoke about it in his role with Amazon Prime.

He explained how the situation unfolded: “Once Vinicius makes a comment to the referee, he has to follow the protocol. He has to follow the rules established by UEFA when these types of things happen.”

Clattenburg also shared his view on how Vinicius handled the moment after scoring: “Vinicius didn’t help himself very much. He made it harder for the referee. He scored a wonderful goal. What he must do is celebrate it and then move to his side.”

When are they playing the rematch?

Beyond the controversy, there was a match for a place in the Champions League round of 16. Real Madrid took the first step with a 1-0 victory, while Benfica will try to overturn the result.

The second leg of the playoff is scheduled for next Wednesday in Madrid. Before that match, Real Madrid will visit Osasuna in La Liga to defend their lead. Benfica are set to face AVS in the Primeira Liga.