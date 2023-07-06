Before joining Spurs this past summer, Ivan Perisic departed Italian side Inter on a free-agent deal. A contract extension was on the table for the Croat from the Nerazzurri. Despite the opportunity, he opted to pursue a fresh challenge in the Premier League.

The 34-year-old’s experience in England has not gone as well as he had hoped, though. Despite his age, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy agreed to sign him at Antonio Conte’s urging. However, with the Italian boss no longer coaching Spurs, Perisic’s future at the club is in doubt.

After Harry Kane, Tanguy Ndombele, and Son Heung-min, the veteran winger is the team’s fourth highest-paid player, according to Spotrac. Because he signed with the North London side last year on a free transfer, the Croatian was within his rights to request such a generous offer. For the club hierarchy, that has now become an issue.

Spurs and Perisic set to mutually agree to end deal

Spurs will not be participating in any UEFA tournaments in the next season. Given the circumstances, it’s safe to assume that the Croatia international won’t be returning to London after this summer.

As of late, it has been claimed that Hotspur and Ivan Perisic have been in contract termination talks. The rumor suggests Spurs are willing to rip up his contract and let him walk for free because they would prefer not to pay his earnings this summer.

Croatian player to return to his homeland

While there has been interest from Turkey, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that the player would be returning to Croatia to finish his career with Hajduk Split.

Born in Split, Perisic spent six years in the youth academy of the Croatian powerhouse. Then, he moved to France with Sochaux and finally made his senior debut with Belgian outfit Brugge. After a long and successful career, Di Marzio claims he plans to retire to Split to be closer to his family.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PPAUK