Ivan Perisic’s return to Hajduk Split was supposed to be a homecoming filled with hope, passion, and the prospect of achieving a lifelong dream. However, what began as a heartwarming story of a local hero returning to his roots has quickly turned into a tense and unexpected saga.

After just eight appearances for the club, the Croatian international is set to leave Hajduk Split. He only just signed with the club in January 2024. The sudden development has shocked fans and sparked rumors of a potential move to Barcelona.

The veteran’s decision to return to Hajduk Split in January was seen as a sentimental and strategic move. He has a career that took him to top clubs across Europe, including Borussia Dortmund, Inter, Bayern, and Tottenham. Nonetheless, the 35-year-old winger returned to the club where it all began for him. Perisic first joined Hajduk as an 11-year-old in 2000. He rose through the youth ranks before embarking on an illustrious career abroad.

However, his return to Stadion Poljud did not go as planned. Having joined the club while recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, the 35-year-old did not make his first appearance until April 2024. Despite high hopes, he was only able to feature in eight matches for Hajduk before announcing his intention to leave. The winger was notably absent from the squad for the club’s recent league clash against NK Lokomotiva.

Club confirms exit amid tense situation

Hajduk’s coach, Gennaro Gattuso, confirmed the news that Perisic had informed him of his desire to leave the club nearly three weeks ago. “Ivan came to my office and informed me of his desire to leave the club 20 days ago,” he said. This announcement took the Whites’ fan base by surprise, leading to a wave of criticism and disappointment.

Fans, who had long campaigned for Perisic’s return, were quick to express their frustration on social media. They accused him of using the club as a temporary stop to rehabilitate his injury in time for Euro 2024. In response to the backlash, Hajduk’s sporting director, Nikola Kalinic, issued a statement aimed at calming the situation.

“We regret that an atmosphere has developed which has had a particularly negative impact on the club; especially on Ivan and his family, who have undeservedly faced numerous difficulties,” Kalinic said. He acknowledged that it was always understood that the player might only stay until the end of the summer. Recent disagreements led to a mutual decision to part ways. In the next few days, the club will determine whether the departure will be a mutual contract termination or a transfer.

Can Barcelona give Ivan Perisic a new destination?

Amid the turmoil in Split, rumors have emerged linking Perisic with a move to Barcelona. According to reports from Croatian outlet 24Sata, the Catalan giants have expressed genuine interest in signing the experienced winger. It’s no secret that the Blaugrana are in the market for a new winger. However, their top target, Nico Williams, has remained out of reach owing to stalling talks with Athletic Club. As a result, the club has turned its attention to alternative options, including Perisic.

Despite being 35 years old, the Croat remains a highly regarded player, having shown his qualities during Euro 2024. His vast experience in Europe’s top leagues, coupled with his versatility on the wing, makes him an attractive option for Barcelona. Additionally, Perisic has previously worked with Hansi Flick during their time together at Bayern Munich, further fueling speculation of a reunion.

Perisic himself has not dismissed the possibility of a move to the La Liga giants. In a statement to Dalmatinski Portal, he expressed his disappointment with how his time at Hajduk ended. Yet, he also hinted at his willingness to explore new opportunities. “I came to Hajduk in the hope that together we will realize our dream and take the title,” Perisic said. He explained that despite having lucrative offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia, MLS, and Qatar, he chose Hajduk out of a desire to help his boyhood club.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.