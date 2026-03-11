Is Vinicius Jr. playing today? Predicted lineups for Real Madrid vs. Manchester City in Champions League clash

Real Madrid face Manchester City in a promising competitive series in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Nonetheless, coach Álvaro Arbeloa encounters a significant challenge, as he will be without key players like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. In contrast, coach Pep Guardiola has his full roster available. Given these circumstances, fans are closely monitoring Vinicius Jr.’s status, as he stands out as the team’s greatest hope.

After training normally with the group, Vinicius Jr. is expected to start, leading Real Madrid‘s offense. In Mbappé’s absence, the Brazilian emerges as the solution to the team’s lack of goals. With this, the 26-year-old star has a great opportunity to reverse his low impact in the competition, as he has only scored three goals, compared to the Frenchman’s 13. However, he has already proven himself capable of leading the team.

Alongside the Brazilian, Álvaro Arbeloa may opt for Brahim Diaz as his key partner, considering his experience in big games and his standout performance in the African Cup of Nations. However, the coach will have to rely on Ferland Mendy at left back due to Álvaro Carreras’s recent injury. While the French defender brings extensive experience, he has only logged 202 minutes this season, raising concerns among fans.

Unlike Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City arrive with their entire roster available, having Erling Haaland back after missing the previous game. Alongside the Norwegian, Antoine Semenyo is expected to play a crucial role, opening spaces in the defense of coach Arbeloa. Given the numerous absences of Los Blancos, the Citizens could make the difference, as they come into the match with eleven consecutive games without a defeat.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid misses a chance as he is challenged by Matheus Nunes and Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Manchester City

Unlike the previous encounters against Manchester City, Real Madrid arrive at the Champions League Round of 16 with seven important absences: Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Álvaro Carreras, Rodrygo, Dani Ceballos, Eder Militao and David Alaba. Because of this, coach Álvaro Arbeloa will be forced to make tough changes in the lineup, relying on a system similar to the one used in the series against Benfica, but with Vinicius Jr. leading the attack.

With this in mind, Real Madrid could lineup as follows: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Vinicius Jr, Brahim Diaz.

Manchester City predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid

Following a convincing victory against Newcastle United, Manchester City arrive in great form to face Real Madrid. Nevertheless, coach Pep Guardiola will have three absences: Josko Gvardiol, Rico Lewis and Mateo Kovacic. Despite this, the Citizens have managed to establish key consistency, with Rodri Hernandez close to his best level and Rayan Cherki playing a crucial role, while Erling Haaland keeps dominating in the scoring side.

Considering this, Manchester City could play as follows: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Rayan Ait Nouri; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Rayan Cherki, Nico O’Reilly; Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland.

