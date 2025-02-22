Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comentarios

Christian Pulisic suffers penalty heartbreak: Milan star misses first career spot-kick for both club and USMNT

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan scores his team's first goal from a penalty kick during the Italian Super Cup Semi-Final match between AC Milan and Juventus at Al Awwal Park on January 03, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan scores his team's first goal from a penalty kick during the Italian Super Cup Semi-Final match between AC Milan and Juventus at Al Awwal Park on January 03, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a first half that Milan fans would rather forget, their trip to Torino took a disastrous turn as Christian Pulisic missed the first penalty of his professional career—ending a perfect streak that stretched across both club and international matches. The Rossoneri’s woes were compounded by a comical own goal from Malick Thiaw, leaving Sergio Conceicao’s men trailing and desperate for a comeback.

With their Champions League elimination still fresh in their minds, Milan need a win to stay competitive in the race for a top-four finish in Serie A. Yet, their hopes began to unravel in the first half with an own goal that seemed ripped from a blooper reel.

Attempting to clear the ball outside his penalty box, goalkeeper Mike Maignan struck the ball directly into teammate Malick Thiaw, sending it ricocheting into the Rossoneri’s net. It was a cruel twist of fate for Thiaw, who had also scored an own goal in the teams’ previous 2-2 draw last August.

Milan’s opportunity to equalize came when Torino’s Tori Pedersen committed a blatant handball while trying to block a header from Rafael Leao—earning the visitors a penalty. Up stepped Pulisic, a player renowned for his composure from the spot. Prior to this match, the American winger had converted all 12 penalties he had taken in his professional career, nine of which in club action, including three for Milan (two in Serie A and one in the Italian Super Cup), and the remaining three or the US Men’s National Team.

Advertisement

However, Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, known for his penalty-saving prowess, guessed correctly and parried Pulisic’s strike—marking his fourth save of the season from the spot, out of total five.

What went wrong in first half?

While the miss was a shock, credit must go to Milinkovic-Savic for his reflexes and anticipation. The Serbian keeper’s record speaks for itself, and even the most reliable penalty-takers can falter against a specialist of his caliber.

Pulisic, however, will undoubtedly feel the weight of the miss, especially given its significance in a match where Sergio Conceicao‘s players desperately need points. The American has been one of Milan’s standout performers this season, but this setback will test his resilience as the game progresses.

Advertisement

With Bologna’s loss and Lazio’s draw earlier in the day, Milan has the perfect opportunity to gain ground in the Serie A standings. Yet, the combination of a bizarre own goal and Pulisic’s missed penalty now risks leaving the Rossoneri scrambling to keep pace in the race for Champions League qualification.

Developing story…
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Milan boss Conceicao confirms Christian Pulisic’s fitness woes: Will he start against Torino in Serie A?

Milan boss Conceicao confirms Christian Pulisic’s fitness woes: Will he start against Torino in Serie A?

Christian Pulisic has played limited minutes in recent league matches, leaving fans wondering whether he will feature in Saturday’s lineup. But despite speculation, Conceicao has now revealed the latest on Pulisic's condition.

Tactics, lineup predictions, and Christian Pulisic vs. Conceicao tensions: What’s driving Italian media’s attack on Milan?

Tactics, lineup predictions, and Christian Pulisic vs. Conceicao tensions: What’s driving Italian media’s attack on Milan?

Following the club's shocking Champions League exit against Feyenoord, a wave of speculation and controversy has swept through the Italian media. But how much of this drama is grounded in reality, and how much is sensationalism from a press corps frustrated by their lack of inside access?

Christian Pulisic breaks silence on rumors of tension with AC Milan coach after Champions League exit

Christian Pulisic breaks silence on rumors of tension with AC Milan coach after Champions League exit

The conflicting reports regarding Christian Pulisic and Sérgio Conceição highlight the volatility of football narratives. The swift and emphatic denial by Pulisic underscores the need for responsible reporting.

UEFA Champions League dream over for Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez: What now for Milan?

UEFA Champions League dream over for Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez: What now for Milan?

Milan’s UEFA Champions League journey came to an abrupt and disappointing end after a 1-1 draw against Feyenoord. The match ended in frustration for Santiago Gimenez, Christian Pulisic, and the rest of Milan’s squad, raising serious concerns about their season’s trajectory.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo