Milan boss Conceicao confirms Christian Pulisic’s fitness woes: Will he start against Torino in Serie A?

As Milan prepares for a crucial clash against Torino, manager Sergio Conceicao has raised concerns over the fitness of key players, including American star Christian Pulisic. Since missing the Rossoneri’s January 18 match against Juventus due to a muscle issue, notably, Pulisic’s involvement has been carefully managed.

The 26-year-old has played limited minutes in recent league matches, leaving fans wondering whether he will feature in Saturday’s lineup. But despite speculation, Conceicao has now revealed the latest on the USMNT ace’s condition.

In his pre-match press conference on Friday, Conceicao provided fitness updates on several players, confirming that Pulisic is still not fully fit. Although the winger started both legs of Milan’s disappointing Champions League playoff defeat against Feyenoord, he was substituted early in the second half of both matches. Recent league appearances have also seen him come off the bench rather than start.

The Portuguese manager admitted that the American star isn’t quite ready to play a full match yet. “Pulisic doesn’t have 90 minutes in his legs,” said Conceicao, as reported by Sky Italia. “We are working on it. At least for the style of play I want, he needs to be intense for the full 90 minutes.”

This revelation suggests that while Pulisic is available, his minutes will likely be managed carefully until he regains full match fitness. Despite not having European commitments anymore, Milan will be juggling both Serie A and Coppa Italia. Thus, maintaining player fitness is essential, especially with three pivotal league games on the horizon—against Torino, Bologna, and Lazio.

Controversy and clearing the air

In addition to fitness concerns, Pulisic has recently found himself at the center of controversy. Italian media outlet La Repubblica reported that the American had clashed with Conceicao and even demanded that either he or the coach leave the club in the summer. On Thursday, Pulisic publicly refuted the claims, calling them “unacceptable lies” and stressing that there was no rift between him and the manager.

Conceicao backed his player during Friday’s press conference, echoing Pulisic’s frustration with the false reports. “I keep reading lies and lies in the press. I don’t like this. Lies hurt, and players today are active on social media,” said the Milan boss.

He emphasized the challenge of maintaining squad morale amidst such rumors, stating, “Sometimes I also have to manage things that do not belong to me, but it is my group, and I have to manage it. Only with my group in the best conditions can I win.”

Will Pulisic start against Torino?

With fitness concerns and recent off-field distractions, the big question remains: Will Pulisic start against Torino? Despite Conceicao’s admission that the winger isn’t ready for a full 90 minutes, reports from Sky Italia suggest that the American star is still expected to be named in the starting XI.

The predicted lineup for Milan’s 4-2-3-1 formation places him on the right flank, with Rafael Leao on the left and Joao Felix or Tijjani Reijnders in the central attacking midfield role behind striker Santiago Gimenez.

