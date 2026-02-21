Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for LAFC vs. Inter Miami in 2026 MLS season opener

More than two and a half months have passed since Inter Miami won the 2025 Major League Soccer title. Since then, many things have changed for the Herons, especially regarding their roster. This Saturday, they will begin their 2026 campaign visiting Los Angeles FC, with Lionel Messi as the main focus of attention.

Inter Miami have lost some key players from the squad that won the club’s first league title. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are no longer part of the team after deciding to retire, while there are many new faces, including Sergio Reguilon, German Berterame, and Dayne St. Clair.

LAFC, on the other hand, have kept their main stars from last season, including Denis Bouanga, who came close to a transfer to Brazil’s Serie A. For Son Heung-min, this will be his first full season with the Black and Gold, and he hopes to compete with Messi as the biggest star in MLS.

Will Lionel Messi play against LAFC?

After Messi’s muscle issues forced Inter Miami to reschedule their friendly against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico last week, the Argentine forward’s availability for the MLS opener against LAFC was in serious doubt.

Son Heung-Min #7 of Los Angeles Football Club.

However, in the pre-match press conference, Javier Mascherano delivered a reassuring message. “Messi is fine, he trained with the group all week and felt really good. He’s ready, prepared like the whole team,” the coach said, according to reporter Jose Armando.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi to face former Barcelona teammate in MLS as Columbus Crew announce signing of Portuguese star

Projected Inter Miami lineup vs. LAFC

From Javier Mascherano’s comments, it appears likely that Lionel Messi will start tonight’s match against LAFC. Other notable updates to the team include some new faces, such as Dayne St. Clair, Micael, David Ayala, and German Berterame.

The Herons’ projected XI for Saturday is: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; David Ayala, Rodrigo De Paul; Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Mateo Silvetti; German Berterame.

Projected LAFC lineup vs. Inter Miami

Just as Inter Miami has world-class stars capturing fans’ attention worldwide, LAFC are no slouches. Several players with notable European experience are part of the squad and will be on the field Saturday, including World Cup winner Hugo Lloris, former Porto midfielder Eustaquio, and, of course, Tottenham legend Son Heung-min.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coach Marc Dos Santos’ projected lineup to face Inter Miami is: Hugo Lloris; Sergi Palencia, Ryan Porteous, Nkosi Tafari, Ryan Hollingshead; Stephen Eustaquio, Marco Delgado, Timothy Tillman; David Martinez, Denis Bouanga, Son Heung-min.