Cristiano Ronaldo’s 963rd and 964th career goals add another jaw-dropping chapter to his legacy as Al-Nassr star hits milestone of over 500 goals after age 30 (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy time, logic, and the expectations placed on athletes beyond their physical prime. Leading the line for Al-Nassr in another decisive Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Hazem, the Portuguese icon once again reminded the soccer world that his scoring legacy is far from finished. In a season where every point matters for the title race, his latest strike added yet another historic chapter to a career that has already rewritten soccer’s record books.

As Al-Nassr pushes to keep pace with the league’s frontrunners, Ronaldo has delivered a moment that carries both immediate significance for the title battle and long-term importance for his personal legacy. The milestone he reached on this night places him in a category of his own, reinforcing the idea that his career after turning 30 has been nothing short of legendary.

The match against Al-Hazem arrived at a critical moment in the season, with Al-Nassr sitting near the top of the Saudi Pro League table and chasing leaders with little room for error. The club entered the fixture with 52 points from 21 matches, boasting an impressive record of 17 wins, one draw, and three losses.

Jorge Jesus‘ side’s form had been formidable, particularly at home, where it had turned Al-Awwal Park into a fortress with nine wins in ten league games. The team was also riding a nine-game winning streak across all competitions, highlighting the momentum behind their title challenge.

Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo, returning from a brief absence, was expected to spearhead the attack once again. His importance to the side was undeniable, as he remained the club’s top scorer with 18 league goals and a key figure in their recent run of victories.

In the 14th minute, Ronaldo delivered the breakthrough that sent the stadium into celebration. The Portuguese legend found the net to give Al-Nassr the lead, marking his 963rd career goal and reaching an extraordinary personal milestone that only a few players in history could even dream of approaching.

The Portuguese superstar had scored with a clinical finish from a tight angle, following a review for offside that confirmed the goal. The strike underlined his enduring instincts in front of goal and his ability to deliver under pressure.

However, the 41-year-old ace wasn’t done. Later in the match, he struck again in the 79th minute, completing his brace and taking his tally to 964 career goals, with just 36 goals remaining to reach the legendary 1,000 mark.

The second strike capped a dominant Al-Nassr performance and further strengthened his status as the league’s most influential forward. It was also his 20th league goal of the season, reinforcing his role as the club’s primary scoring outlet.

More than 500 goals after turning 30: Legacy beyond age

Beyond the immediate impact on the match, Ronaldo’s goal carried deeper historical significance. He has now scored a total of 501 career goals after turning 30, a staggering statistic that challenges traditional perceptions of aging in elite soccer.

His post-30 goal tally is spread across multiple clubs and international duty:

162 goals for Real Madrid

117 goals for Al-Nassr

101 goals for Juventus

91 goals for Portugal

27 goals for Manchester United

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

This breakdown underscores the longevity and adaptability of Ronaldo’s scoring prowess across different leagues, systems, and eras of his career. In total, his career goal count now stands at 964 goals, placing him within touching distance of the unprecedented 1,000-goal mark, a target that once seemed mythical in modern soccer.

The match also highlighted Ronaldo’s influence since returning to action after a brief personal absence. He has now scored in consecutive games since his comeback, quickly re-establishing himself as the focal point of Al-Nassr’s offense.