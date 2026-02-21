Trending topics:
Serie A
Christian Pulisic decision looms as Massimiliano Allegri chases historic Serie A unbeaten run: Will the USMNT winger play for Milan against Parma?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic (L) and AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri (R).
© Maurizio Lagana & Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (L) and AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri (R).

Christian Pulisic finds himself at the center of growing intrigue as Milan prepares for a crucial Serie A clash that could define the final stretch of the season. With the club chasing history and still clinging to faint title hopes, every selection decision carries major significance. Massimiliano Allegri’s recent comments have only added to the suspense, with questions swirling around the American’s role, fitness, and potential impact in a match that could extend an already remarkable unbeaten run.

As the season enters its decisive phase, Milan and Parma face each other with contrasting ambitions. One is chasing silverware and history, while the other is seeking stability and survival. Yet, with the Rossoneri needing their leaders to step up, Pulisic’s status remains one of the most closely watched storylines ahead of kick-off.

The Red and Blacks arrive at this fixture under pressure after a frustrating 1-1 draw against Como dented their Scudetto ambitions. They now trail Inter by seven points, a gap that the experienced Italian manager believes leaves virtually no margin for error in the remaining matches.

Despite that setback, they have been on a historic run. They are unbeaten in 24 consecutive Serie A matches (15 wins and nine draws) and could extend that streak to 25 games without defeat for only the second time in their history, recalling the legendary 34-match run in the 1991-92 campaign.

Leao and Pulisic needed as leaders

Allegri has publicly called on his key players to assume greater responsibility during this decisive phase. Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic were singled out as pivotal figures in Milan’s attacking system, particularly as the club searches for consistency in the final third. For Pulisic, the concerns are more pronounced. He has yet to score in 2026 and has struggled with fitness issues, starting his last match on January 18 and playing just 42 minutes across three games since then.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal with Rafael Leao.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal with Rafael Leao.

The American’s pace and athletic sharpness have dipped compared to his peak, but Allegri remains optimistic about his potential influence if he can regain full fitness. “Pulisic and Leao are better, especially Pulisic,” the coach said. “If he and Leao are fit between now and the end of the season, they will make a huge contribution to us.”

Will Pulisic play?

Midway through the buildup, clarity finally emerged regarding Pulisic’s role. Reports and training insights suggest that Pulisic is likely to start or play a significant role, with Allegri testing him in advanced positions during tactical sessions. According to Calciomercatohe is currently leading the race to partner Leao in attack, underlining the coach’s faith in his influence.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan greets the fans

Predicted lineups have even placed him in a front two, highlighting his potential tactical importance as Milan seeks to stretch Parma’s defensive structure. In fact, this fixture is more than just another league game. Milan is chasing a historic unbeaten streak, fighting to keep pace in the Scudetto race, and battling for Champions League qualification. Every match now carries both historical and competitive significance.

