Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League continues to build tension at both ends of the table as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr prepares for a crucial league clash against Al-Okhdood, while the home side fights to avoid relegation. The spotlight naturally falls on Ronaldo once again, as the league leader aims to extend its dominant run and tighten its grip on the title race.

At the same time, Al-Okhdood enters the fixture in a desperate battle for survival, sitting deep in the relegation zone despite a recent lift in form. The contrast between a title-chasing giant and a struggling underdog sets the tone for a match that carries very different stakes for each club.

Al-Okhdood’s season has been defined by inconsistency, defensive issues, and a constant fight against relegation pressure. Its recent 1-0 win over Al-Fateh offered a rare moment of relief, but its position remains precarious as the season nears its conclusion.

On the other end of the spectrum, Al-Nassr arrives in breathtaking form under Jorge Jesus. The club has built a 13-match winning streak in the league, supported by relentless attacking output and defensive stability.

Its most recent victory, a 5-2 win over Al-Najma, highlighted the firepower within the squad, with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane scoring twice. The team has also been dominant away from home, winning its last eight consecutive away matches. With 70 points, the Riyadh side sits at the top of the table, edging closer to a long-awaited league title.

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Will Ronaldo play?

All eyes will once again be on Cristiano Ronaldo, who continues to play a decisive role in the club’s title charge. Despite intense competition in the scoring charts, he remains central to Al-Nassr’s attacking structure and leadership on the pitch.

He is expected to lead the line, with support from wide players, Joao Felix and Sadio Mane, providing constant service into the box. The veteran’s influence extends beyond goals, as his presence continues to shape the club’s mentality during high-pressure moments in the title race.

Joao Felix celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

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In fact, Al-Okhdood supporters reportedly plan to honor the Portuguese by chanting his name in the seventh minute of the match. The purpose of this gesture is to show admiration for the veteran superstar and his impact since joining the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr: Projected lineups

Al-Okhdood projected XI (4-2-3-1): Portugal; Al-Zabdani, Al-Rubaie, Gunter, Faqeehi; Borrell, Pedroza; Bassogog, Al Hatila, Narey; Al-Abbas.

Al-Nassr projected XI (4-4-2): Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Al Amri, Yahya; Ghareeb, Angelo, Brozovic, Mane; Felix, Ronaldo.

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