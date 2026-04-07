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Cristiano Ronaldo drives Al-Nassr to historic milestone with record-matching Saudi Pro League winning run

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to lead the charge as Al-Nassr pushes deeper into a remarkable run of form this season. The Saudi giant has once again found itself in the spotlight after matching one of its own historic achievements, further underlining its dominance in the Saudi Pro League. The latest victory, a commanding performance against Al-Najma, reinforced Al-Nassr’s position at the top of the table.

Momentum is firmly on their side as the title race approaches its decisive phase. Al-Nassr delivered a statement performance with a 5-2 victory over Al-Najma at Al-Awwal Park. Jorge Jesus’s players controlled the match from start to finish, showcasing their attacking strength and depth in quality.

What’s more, Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in the win, contributing to the scoreline alongside teammates who stepped up in crucial moments. The attacking trio, supported by a well-organized midfield, ensured Al-Najma struggled throughout the game.

It was in the aftermath of last weekend’s victory that the significance of the result became clear. Al-Nassr’s latest success marked its 13th consecutive league win, equaling the longest winning streak in the club’s history, a record previously set between 2013 and 2014. According to Opta statistics, the team equaled its longest winning streak in its history in the Saudi top division.

Ronaldo’s impact in a record-breaking run

Cristiano Ronaldo has been central to this historic run, continuing to deliver in key moments. During the match, he added to his tally of 23 with a brace, demonstrating his enduring influence in front of goal.

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His contribution goes beyond scoring, as he remains a focal point in the team’s attacking structure. With 97 goals in 100 league appearances, Ronaldo’s efficiency continues to set the standard for the squad.

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Consistency across the campaign

Al-Nassr’s form hasn’t been limited to a single stretch of fixtures. The Riyadh outfit has shown a unique ability to maintain momentum since January 2026, including a perfect record in matches following international breaks this season.

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This consistency has allowed the squad to build a strong lead at the top of the standings. With 70 points after 27 rounds, they remain ahead of their closest challengers, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, keeping control of the title race.

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