Is Christian Pulisic playing? Projected lineups for Milan vs Udinese in Serie A

The spotlight once again falls on Christian Pulisic as Milan prepares to host Udinese, yet uncertainty lingers over key decisions heading into the clash. The fixture arrives at a delicate moment for the host, which continues to wrestle with inconsistency after a damaging defeat against Napoli. With pressure mounting, the Rossoneri find themselves balancing short-term recovery with longer-term ambitions in the league.

Milan returns to San Siro needing a response after slipping further behind in the title race. A 1-0 loss against Napoli marked its third defeat in six matches, effectively ending hopes of a late charge for the Serie A title. Thus, the focus has now shifted toward securing a Champions League place. Massimiliano Allegri’s side sits third but faces increasing pressure from teams below, making every remaining match critical.

In response to recent struggles, Allegri appears ready to adjust his system. After months of persistence with a 3-5-2, a switch to a 4-3-3 has been tested in training, offering a more attack-minded approach.

While Milan battles internal pressure, Udinese arrives with less weight on its shoulders. Sitting 11th in the table, the Bianconeri have already secured relative safety and can approach the game with freedom. Recent performances highlight their resilience: a mix of wins, draws, and narrow defeats shows a team capable of disrupting stronger opponents.

Will Pulisic play?

As the lineups begin to take shape, clarity finally emerges regarding Pulisic’s role. The American is expected to start and play a key role in Milan’s front line, positioned alongside Rafael Leao and a central striker. This selection comes at a crucial time in his season.

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The 27-year-old American has not scored in Serie A in 2026, enduring a 13-game goal drought, his longest since arriving in Italy. Despite registering 12 shots on target without scoring this year, he remains one of the most dangerous attacking outlets. The upcoming match offers a timely opportunity to reset his momentum.

For Pulisic, the stakes extend beyond a single game. After scoring eight goals earlier in the campaign, his sudden dip in form has drawn attention from fans and analysts alike. Fitness issues have played a role, disrupting rhythm and limiting consistency.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan shoots past Diego Carlos and Jacobo Ramon of Como 1907

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However, with a fully fit squad now available, the expectation is that he can rediscover sharpness in the final stretch. This match presents a clear narrative: a player searching for a breakthrough at a decisive point in the season. Ending the drought could reignite both personal confidence and Milan’s attacking edge.

Milan vs Udinese: Projected lineups

Milan projected XI (4-3-3): Maignan; Athekame, De Winter, Pavlovic, Bartesaghi; Ricci, Modric, Rabiot; Pulisic, Fullkrug, Leao.

Udinese projected XI (3-5-2): Okoye; Kristensen, Kabasele, Solet; Ehizibue, Piotrowski, Karlstrom, Ekkelenkamp, Kamara; Zaniolo, Davis.

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