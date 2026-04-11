Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Is Christian Pulisic playing? Projected lineups for Milan vs Udinese in Serie A

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates the victory after during the Serie A match.
© Gabriele Maltinti/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates the victory after during the Serie A match.

The spotlight once again falls on Christian Pulisic as Milan prepares to host Udinese, yet uncertainty lingers over key decisions heading into the clash. The fixture arrives at a delicate moment for the host, which continues to wrestle with inconsistency after a damaging defeat against Napoli. With pressure mounting, the Rossoneri find themselves balancing short-term recovery with longer-term ambitions in the league.

Milan returns to San Siro needing a response after slipping further behind in the title race. A 1-0 loss against Napoli marked its third defeat in six matches, effectively ending hopes of a late charge for the Serie A title. Thus, the focus has now shifted toward securing a Champions League place. Massimiliano Allegri’s side sits third but faces increasing pressure from teams below, making every remaining match critical.

In response to recent struggles, Allegri appears ready to adjust his system. After months of persistence with a 3-5-2, a switch to a 4-3-3 has been tested in training, offering a more attack-minded approach.

While Milan battles internal pressure, Udinese arrives with less weight on its shoulders. Sitting 11th in the table, the Bianconeri have already secured relative safety and can approach the game with freedom. Recent performances highlight their resilience: a mix of wins, draws, and narrow defeats shows a team capable of disrupting stronger opponents.

Will Pulisic play?

As the lineups begin to take shape, clarity finally emerges regarding Pulisic’s role. The American is expected to start and play a key role in Milan’s front line, positioned alongside Rafael Leao and a central striker. This selection comes at a crucial time in his season. 

Advertisement

The 27-year-old American has not scored in Serie A in 2026, enduring a 13-game goal drought, his longest since arriving in Italy. Despite registering 12 shots on target without scoring this year, he remains one of the most dangerous attacking outlets. The upcoming match offers a timely opportunity to reset his momentum.

For Pulisic, the stakes extend beyond a single game. After scoring eight goals earlier in the campaign, his sudden dip in form has drawn attention from fans and analysts alike. Fitness issues have played a role, disrupting rhythm and limiting consistency.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan shoots past Diego Carlos and Jacobo Ramon of Como 1907

Advertisement

However, with a fully fit squad now available, the expectation is that he can rediscover sharpness in the final stretch. This match presents a clear narrative: a player searching for a breakthrough at a decisive point in the season. Ending the drought could reignite both personal confidence and Milan’s attacking edge.

Milan vs Udinese: Projected lineups

Milan projected XI (4-3-3): Maignan; Athekame, De Winter, Pavlovic, Bartesaghi; Ricci, Modric, Rabiot; Pulisic, Fullkrug, Leao.

Udinese projected XI (3-5-2): Okoye; Kristensen, Kabasele, Solet; Ehizibue, Piotrowski, Karlstrom, Ekkelenkamp, Kamara; Zaniolo, Davis.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic gets 2026 struggles lifeline as Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri set to reveal secret weapon for Serie A clash vs Udinese

Christian Pulisic gets 2026 struggles lifeline as Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri set to reveal secret weapon for Serie A clash vs Udinese

With the club chasing consistency, all eyes are on how Allegri plans to unlock more from his forward line and help Pulisic rediscover his form.

Christian Pulisic monitors situation as Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri drops cryptic hint on Italy future after 2026 World Cup qualification blow

Christian Pulisic monitors situation as Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri drops cryptic hint on Italy future after 2026 World Cup qualification blow

The backdrop of Italy’s national team crisis has unexpectedly drawn Allegri into the spotlight, with speculation intensifying about his potential future.

Christian Pulisic handed major transfer boost as Milan learns Robert Lewandowski’s stance on possible move

Christian Pulisic handed major transfer boost as Milan learns Robert Lewandowski’s stance on possible move

Christian Pulisic finds himself watching an unexpected development unfold at Milan, as Robert Lewandowski’s future becomes one of the most intriguing storylines of the coming transfer window.

Christian Pulisic awaits possible new teammate as Milan steps up Robert Lewandowski talks: Three key factors that could bring Barcelona star to San Siro emerge

Christian Pulisic awaits possible new teammate as Milan steps up Robert Lewandowski talks: Three key factors that could bring Barcelona star to San Siro emerge

Milan believes it holds three decisive cards that could tilt the race for Lewandowski in its favor.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo