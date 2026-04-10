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Cristiano Ronaldo faces renewed attention as controversial footage backs Ivan Toney’s Saudi Pro League referee allegations

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr and Ivan Toney of Al Ahli.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr and Ivan Toney of Al Ahli.

Tension continues to rise in the Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself indirectly at the center of a growing controversy involving Ivan Toney. What initially seemed like post-match frustration has now evolved into a wider debate, with new developments adding weight to claims that had previously been dismissed.

The fallout stems from a heated encounter involving Al-Ahli during a crucial league fixture against Al-Fayha, where emotions spilled over after a series of contentious refereeing decisions. With the title race tightening, every incident is being magnified, and the latest twist has only intensified scrutiny on the competition.

The 28th Matchday clash ended in a 1-1 draw, a result that significantly impacted the standings. The dropped points left Al-Ahli trailing the league leader Al-Nassr by four points, while also falling behind in the race for second place, raising the stakes for every remaining fixture.

Following the final whistle, Toney did not hold back in his criticism of the officiating. He claimed that a member of the refereeing team made a controversial remark, suggesting that his team should focus on a different competition rather than the league itself.

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The accusation quickly gained traction, especially as it was supported by voices within the club. The situation escalated further when the coaching staff backed the player’s version of events, turning the incident into a major talking point across the league.

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Initial denials and mounting doubts

In response to the allegations, the Referees’ Committee reportedly conducted a review of the available audio recordings. Their conclusion found no evidence to support the claims, Arriyadiyah suggested, effectively placing the responsibility back on the players and exposing them to potential disciplinary action. This outcome initially cast doubt on Toney’s credibility.

Without recorded proof, the narrative appeared to favor the officials, and the controversy seemed close to being resolved. However, the situation has been far from settled. Questions remained about the reliability of the communication system and whether every interaction on the pitch had truly been captured.

Watch the clip that changes the narrative

The story took a dramatic turn when new footage surfaced online, offering a different perspective on the incident. The video appears to show a confrontation between the club’s interpreter and the fourth official, directly referencing the alleged comment, bringing fresh attention to Toney’s claims.

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In the clip, the interpreter can be heard pressing the official for clarity. “Was what you said recorded? When you told us to focus only on Asia, was that recorded?” he asked, highlighting the core of the dispute.

The reaction from the official, described as visibly stunned, added further intrigue. While the footage does not provide definitive proof of the original statement, it strengthens the argument that an unrecorded exchange may have taken place.

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How the technology could explain everything

Refereeing expert Nawaf Shukrallah offered a technical explanation that may bridge the gap between both sides of the story. According to his analysis, the communication system used by officials is not entirely uniform. “The fourth official wears a headset he can switch off at any time,” Shukrallah explained on Saudi sports channels, outlining a key difference compared to other match officials.

This detail is crucial in understanding the controversy. If the microphone was switched off during the interaction, the conversation would not appear in the official recordings, providing a plausible explanation for why no evidence was initially found.

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