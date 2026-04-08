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Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact goes beyond rivalries as Al-Okhdood fans prepare special surprise for Al-Nassr captain

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Team Al-Nassr FC celebrates scoring
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Team Al-Nassr FC celebrates scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo will once again take center stage as his club prepares for another decisive Saudi Pro League clash, but this time the spotlight extends beyond soccer. The league leader, Al-Nassr, arrives in strong form, fresh from a commanding victory that reinforced its position at the top of the table. With momentum building and the title race tightening, every match now carries added weight for the club chasing silverware.

Al-Nassr continues to push forward with confidence after securing an emphatic 5-2 win in the previous round. That result helped the club maintain its lead at the top of the standings with 70 points, two clear of its closest rival Al-Hilal and four clear of third-placed Al-Ahli, underlining its consistency during the most critical stretch of the season.

The club has shown attacking sharpness and control in recent weeks, a combination that has allowed it to stay ahead in a fiercely competitive campaign. With only a handful of matches remaining, maintaining this rhythm is essential to keep its advantage intact.

The upcoming fixture against Al-Okhdood is not simply another match on the calendar. While the focus remains on securing three points, there is an added emotional dimension that sets this game apart from the rest. Supporters, players, and observers alike are aware that something different is expected to unfold in the stadium.

ronaldo al nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates victory

The hidden gesture revealed

According to journalist Salem Al Kulaib on X (formerly Twitter), Al-Okhdood supporters are planning to chant Cristiano Ronaldo’s name in the 7th minute of the game as a tribute to the iconic number he has worn throughout his career.

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This gesture is intended as a mark of respect for the Portuguese star and his influence since arriving in the Saudi Pro League. The decision reflects how Ronaldo’s presence has transcended club rivalries, earning admiration even from opposing supporters. It is a rare moment in modern soccer where competition briefly gives way to appreciation.

Why Ronaldo commands such respect

Ronaldo’s impact in Saudi Arabia has extended far beyond goals and statistics. His arrival elevated the league’s global profile, attracting attention, investment, and other high-profile players to the competition.

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Fans across the country have embraced his influence, recognizing the role he has played in transforming the perception of Saudi soccer. His performances on the pitch, combined with his global stature, have made him a central figure in the league’s evolution.

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