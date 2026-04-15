Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League returns with a high-stakes clash that could shape the title race, as Al-Nassr welcomes Al-Ettifaq in Riyadh. With Cristiano Ronaldo at the center of attention, uncertainty surrounding his involvement has added intrigue to an already crucial encounter.

The home side enters the match in dominant form, sitting at the top of the table and pushing for a long-awaited league title. A five-point lead and a remarkable winning streak have placed Al-Nassr in a commanding position, but the pressure remains intense with only a handful of matches left. Meanwhile, Al-Ettifaq arrives looking to disrupt the momentum despite inconsistent performances in recent weeks.

The stakes could hardly be higher as the league campaign approaches its decisive stretch. Al-Nassr has collected over 70 points and built one of the strongest attacking records in the competition, scoring freely while maintaining defensive stability. Its recent 2-0 victory over Al-Akhdoud reinforced its credentials as the team to beat.

Al-Ettifaq, on the other hand, finds itself in a very different situation. Sitting seventh with mixed results, the team has struggled for consistency, including a recent 3-2 defeat that exposed defensive vulnerabilities. Despite that, their ability to challenge stronger opponents keeps this fixture unpredictable.

Will Ronaldo play?

As anticipation built, the focus inevitably shifted to whether Ronaldo would feature in such a crucial match. Cristiano Ronaldo will start and lead the attack, adding firepower to the lineup. The Portuguese partnership between Ronaldo and Joao Felix has added creativity and finishing power in the final third.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s title dream nears reality: What Al-Nassr needs to clinch Saudi Pro League crown ahead of Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal

The Portuguese forward returned from a recent hamstring injury in sharp form, scoring three goals in his last two appearances. His tally of 24 league goals and an astonishing 968 career goals underline his continued influence, even at this stage of his career. What’s more, he needs six more goals to surpass Mohammed Al-Sahlawi and become Al-Nassr’s all-time top goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League.

Inigo Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo in training

Both sides enter the match with important squad updates that could influence the outcome. Al-Nassr will be without Angelo Gabriel after a fitness setback, while the return of Inigo Martinez strengthens the defensive options.

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Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq: Confirmed lineups

Al-Nassr confirmed XI (4-3-3): Bento; Martinez, Al Amri, Simakan, Boushal; Brozovic, Al Khaibari, Felix; Mane, Ronaldo, Coman.

Al-Ettifaq confirmed XI (5-3-2): Rodak; Radi, Khateem, Jack, Calvo, Nkota; Duda, Medran; Wijnaldum; Al Ghannam; Dembele.