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How to watch Bayern vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid shoots while under pressure from Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid shoots while under pressure from Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bayern vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Bayern vs Real Madrid
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 3pm ET / 12pm PT • Wednesday, April 15, 2026
WHERE Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, DAZN, Univision, TUDN, and ViX
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Real Madrid head into the decisive second leg trailing on aggregate, but their late push in the opener—highlighted by a key goal that cut Bayern Munich’s lead to 2-1—has kept this heavyweight showdown finely balanced.

Bayern, now back on home soil, will aim to build on their advantage after dictating much of the first meeting, yet the presence of Kylian Mbappe and Madrid’s reputation for thriving under pressure ensures there’s little separating these European giants as a semifinal spot hangs in the balance.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; NWSL; and much more.
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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
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2. Choose between the ‘Paramount+ Essential’ or ‘Paramount+ With Showtime’ options. If you want to save over 15% with an annual plan, click the Annual option. Then hit ‘Continue’ to move on.
3. Next, you’ll need to create a free Paramount+ account:
4. Enter your contact details, and click ‘Continue’ to move to the next step.
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5. The following page explains the free 7-day trial:
6. Enter your payment details and then click ‘Start Paramount+’ to begin your free trial.
SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

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Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
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To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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