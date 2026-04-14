Cristiano Ronaldo’s title dream nears reality: What Al-Nassr needs to clinch Saudi Pro League crown ahead of Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal

The pressure is building around Cristiano Ronaldo as the Saudi Pro League season approaches its decisive stretch, with the title race entering a critical phase. Al-Nassr stands in a commanding position compared to Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal, but the final steps toward glory still demand precision and consistency.

The club has placed itself at the summit of the table after a dominant campaign, showing authority in both attack and results. The margin at the top provides confidence, yet the title is not secured, and every remaining match carries weight.

From the opening months, Jorge Jesus’ side has established itself as the most consistent side in the league. With 73 points from 28 matches, the Knight of Najd leads the standings with a five-point cushion over Al-Hilal and a further seven-point gap to Al-Ahli, placing it firmly in control.

The numbers highlight a campaign driven by attacking firepower and resilience. A record of 24 wins and a goal difference of +57 underlines the club’s dominance, making it the benchmark for the rest of the league. However, dominance alone does not guarantee silverware, especially with six matches still to play.

Saudi Pro League standings after Matchday 28

What it will take for Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr to become champion

The key figure in this title race is 87 points. That number represents the maximum total Al-Hilal can reach if it wins all six of its remaining matches (68 + 18 = 86). Therefore, for Al-Nassr to guarantee the title regardless of other results, it must surpass that total.

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Currently, Al-Nassr needs 14 points from its remaining six matches to mathematically secure the title, a total that would take it beyond the maximum possible tally of its closest rival. This would take the team to 87 points, making it unreachable.

There are multiple ways to reach that number, each carrying its own level of risk:

Five wins = 15 points (more than enough)

Four wins and two draws = 14 points

Four wins, one draw, and one loss = 13 points (not guaranteed)

Anything less than 14 points opens the door for Al-Hilal to potentially overtake Cristiano Ronaldo’s side. The road to the title is far from straightforward, with several challenging fixtures ahead. Matches against teams like Al-Ettifaq, Al-Ahli, Al-Qadsiah, and a crucial showdown with Karim Benzema‘s side will test the club’s resolve.

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ristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring

Three different scenarios

Scenario 1: Al-Nassr takes care of business

If Jorge Jesus’ players win at least five of their last six matches, the title is theirs; simple as that. Even four wins and two draws would be enough. Given their current form, 24 wins in 28 matches and a +57 goal difference, this is a very realistic outcome.

Scenario 2: Slips open the door

If Al-Nassr drops points, especially through defeats, the pressure shifts. For example, if it collects 12-13 points, it could finish on 85-86 points. That would allow Al-Hilal to catch or surpass it if the latter wins all remaining matches. In this case, goal difference could even come into play, although Al-Nassr currently has a strong edge.

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Karim Benzema of Al Hilal looks on.

Scenario 3: Rivals drop points

Al-Nassr may not even need the full 14 points if the club’s two rivals stumble. If Al-Hilal loses or draws even once, its maximum total drops below 86. That reduces the number of points Al-Nassr need to secure the title.

For instance, if Al-Hilal drops three points (one loss), its maximum becomes 83. Al-Nassr would then only need 11 more points to guarantee first place. The same applies to Al-Ahli, who are slightly further back but still mathematically in the race.

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