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Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s son steals the spotlight with Al-Nassr U16 hat-trick vs Al-Fayha and recreates father’s signature celebration

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr (right)
© Getty Images & XCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence continues to stretch far beyond his own performances, now shaping the early career of his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., within Al-Nassr. As attention grows around the next generation, the young forward is beginning to attract headlines of his own. Playing for the same club in the youth setup, his development is already drawing comparisons that feel almost inevitable.

The connection between father and son has long fascinated soccer supporters. From training habits to playing style, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is steadily building his own identity while reflecting elements of one of the game’s greatest players. His journey through the academy system is being followed closely, especially as moments of brilliance begin to surface more frequently.

A recent video shared online sparked widespread excitement among fans. According to the viral 44-second clip circulating on social media, the teenager delivered a standout performance in a youth match. The clip, filmed during a night game, showcases the young talent in a competitive setting against Al-Fayha at youth level.

The short video offers glimpses of attacking movements, quick decision-making, and composure in front of the goal. It also reinforces the growing narrative that Ronaldo’s legacy could continue through his son’s progress within the same soccer environment.

ronaldo son

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son in action for Al-Nassr U16

Watch Ronaldo Jr.’s standout performance vs Al-Fayha

In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. scored a hat-trick in a 4-3 victory for Al-Nassr U-16, delivering a decisive contribution in a tightly contested game. As can be seen, one of the goals came from a direct free-kick, adding another layer to the performance.

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Beyond the goals themselves, the celebration that followed captured just as much attention. He recreated his father’s iconic ‘siu’ celebration, a moment that resonated strongly with fans familiar with Ronaldo’s trademark style. The resemblance in both execution and confidence added to the sense of déjà vu surrounding the performance.

ronaldo son

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. scored a hat-trick for Al Nassr, then performed his father’s iconic “SIUUU” celebration.

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Growing under the spotlight

At 15 years old in 2026, Ronaldo Jr. is still in the early stages of his soccer journey. Fans highlighted how he seems to be gradually shaping his own identity while still mirroring key traits of his father. From movement off the ball to finishing instinct, the parallels between the two are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr has clearly created an environment where his son is not only developing as a player but also growing within a global spotlight. Every performance is now viewed through the lens of legacy and expectation.

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