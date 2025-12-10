Christian Pulisic better than Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Rodrygo: Milan star outpaces Europe’s best wingers and forwards in 2025

Christian Pulisic’s evolution at Milan has moved far beyond the level many expected when he left the Premier League. Today, Pulisic stands statistically above elite contemporaries such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Rodrygo, while becoming one of Serie A’s most decisive match-winners. And yet, the most eye-catching revelation about his production at the San Siro places him ahead of some of Europe’s best. What is clear already, however, is that Milan has found a talisman whose efficiency puts England and Europe’s brightest wide attackers in the shadows.

Pulisic’s transformation in Italy has been remarkable. La Gazzetta dello Sport captured it perfectly with a headline that read: “One goal every hour and Milan soars: in Europe only Kane does better.” That observation is no exaggeration. Every 64 minutes in Serie A, Pulisic finds the net, an astonishing level of efficiency that only Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane surpasses across Europe’s top leagues.

What’s more, the 27-year-old star has scored seven goals from 14 shots, ten of which were on target. If he hits the target, goalkeepers suffer. This is not the profile of a streak player or an inconsistent winger; this is the profile of a cold, precision finisher shaping matches with ruthless regularity.

Outperforming Europe’s elite: The statistical divide

With 26 goals in the past two seasons, Pulisic has surpassed other top wingers in Europe’s big five divisions, including Saka, Palmer, Foden, Kvaratskhelia, and Rodrygo, as per BeSoccer.This is the kind of number that typically belongs to pure strikers, not hybrid wide forwards. It is also the kind of stat that shifts a player’s reputation from “promising” to “elite.”

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan

When comparing forwards from England, Spain, Germany, and Italy’s top clubs, Pulisic rises above names widely considered generational talents:

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Phil Foden (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue (PSG)

(PSG) Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

(Athletic Club) Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

Each of these players is central to their club’s attack. Yet none have matched Pulisic’s productivity in Italy.