Leagues Cup
Inter Miami’s Mascherano delivers optimistic update on Lionel Messi’s fitness ahead of Leagues Cup final

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF arrives at the stadium prior to the Leagues Cup Semifinal between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City at Chase Stadium on August 27, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF arrives at the stadium prior to the Leagues Cup Semifinal between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City at Chase Stadium on August 27, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Lionel Messi is set for another final with Inter Miami, this time in the Leagues Cup after the team’s 2023 triumph. On Sunday, the Herons will face the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field, and ahead of the clash, head coach Javier Mascherano offered an important update on Messi’s fitness.

After picking up a muscle injury against Necaxa earlier this month, Messi missed four matches across MLS and the Leagues Cup. He returned in the semifinal against Orlando City, proving decisive in the 3-1 victory. His performance has raised expectations that once again he will be the difference-maker as Miami pushes for another title.

Speaking in Saturday’s press conference, Mascherano reassured fans about Messi’s condition. “Messi is fine. We already saw it in the match against Orlando, once again he made the difference in a game even though he came in after a few days of inactivity.

The coach also praised the Argentine star’s influence in the semifinal, where Messi scored twice to lead the comeback: “Once again, he helped us win a match, and in this case reach the final. I’m happy for him and with the way he finished the game,” he said the day after warning the team about the Sounders’ in-form moment.

Messi himself reflected on his return after the Orlando win. “I wanted to be in this match because it was a tough opponent that had beaten us in the previous two games this year. In the first half I was a little afraid, but in the second I loosened up a bit more,” he said postgame.

Against Orlando, Messi completed the full 90 minutes for the first time since his injury, and it was in the second half where he truly shined. With Messi now fully back in training and only Allen Obando sidelined, Inter Miami heads into Sunday’s final confident of repeating the success of their 2023 Leagues Cup triumph.

De Paul chasing first trophy with Inter Miami

Rodrigo De Paul arrived this summer from Atletico Madrid as Inter Miami’s marquee signing, a move designed to strengthen the squad and also help convince Messi to extend his contract. The midfielder has quickly adapted and established himself as an indispensable part of Mascherano’s system.

Asked about the possibility of Messi adding another trophy, De Paul underlined what it means for the team: “It would be another title for him. We know his mentality, his desire to compete and win things, and the same goes for the younger players, who have been putting in a great effort for the club and to keep growing.

It’s a huge source of excitement for all of us, and also an extra boost of energy and motivation for the final stretch of MLS,” De Paul added. With only a handful of players still around from the 2023 Leagues Cup-winning squad, De Paul’s big-game experience could prove decisive as Miami chases its third title in club history against Seattle Sounders.

