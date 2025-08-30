Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Neymar
Comments

Santos reportedly receive key Neymar injury update after Brazil snub from Carlo Ancelotti

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Neymar of Santos celebrates after scoring the team´s first goal during the Brasileirao 2025 match between Santos and Flamengo at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on July 16, 2025 in Santos, Brazil.
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesNeymar of Santos celebrates after scoring the team´s first goal during the Brasileirao 2025 match between Santos and Flamengo at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on July 16, 2025 in Santos, Brazil.

Neymar made headlines again after being snubbed by Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil’s upcoming September fixtures for the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Following the shocking news, Santos have reportedly received a significant update on the fitness of their star forward.

Reports indicate that Neymar missed multiple training sessions at Santos last week due to a thigh swelling, which likely contributed to Ancelotti’s decision to leave him out of the national team squad. After the snub, the Peixe received optimistic news regarding his availability.

According to Globo Esporte, Neymar is expected to be available for Santos in their Round 22 clash against Fluminense in the Brasileirão. The former Barcelona star missed the previous game against Bahia, a 2-0 loss, and his return would be a major boost as the club fights to escape the relegation zone.

The forward had skipped both Friday and Saturday sessions last week, working only in the gym while experiencing pain even when walking. However, after completing a separate physical transition workout and finishing drills on Thursday, Neymar trained normally with the squad on Friday morning at CT Rei Pelé.

Santos currently sit 15th in the league with 21 points, just two points above relegation and three points shy of international competition qualification. Having Neymar available against ninth-placed Fluminense on Sunday at Vila Belmiro could prove pivotal for the club’s aspirations.

Advertisement

Ancelotti cites fitness concerns for Neymar snub

Brazil was scheduled to conclude its CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Chile on September 4 and Bolivia on September 9. Expectations had been high for Neymar’s return, but the Brazilian star last played for the Seleção on October 17, 2023, when he suffered a severe ACL injury.

Speaking Monday, Ancelotti explained Neymar’s absence and set expectations for his eventual return: “Neymar is not in because he’s had a small issue over the past week, but we don’t need to test him. We all know him. We need him at his physical best so he can help us at the World Cup.”

Beyond September, Brazil still has two international breaks scheduled in 2025, with matches against South Korea on October 10 and Japan on October 14. Under this schedule, Neymar could make his national team return just before the second anniversary of his last appearance.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Neymar breaks silence after coach Ancelotti leaves him out of Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

Neymar breaks silence after coach Ancelotti leaves him out of Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

Carlo Ancelotti did not include Neymar in Brazil’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, and the Santos forward shared a message on social media.

Neymar’s World Cup qualifier hopes end as Ancelotti omits him from Brazil squad

Neymar’s World Cup qualifier hopes end as Ancelotti omits him from Brazil squad

Neymar’s hopes of returning to Brazil’s squad ended after he suffered a thigh injury with Santos, forcing Carlo Ancelotti to leave him out of the World Cup qualifiers.

Why Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were left out of Ancelotti’s Brazil squad?

Why Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were left out of Ancelotti’s Brazil squad?

Carlo Ancelotti revealed the squad list for the upcoming Brazil games, and doubts raised when he decided to leave Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo out.

Inter Miami’s Mascherano delivers optimistic update on Lionel Messi’s fitness ahead of Leagues Cup final

Inter Miami’s Mascherano delivers optimistic update on Lionel Messi’s fitness ahead of Leagues Cup final

Ahead of the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Sounders, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano delivered an optimistic update on star Lionel Messi's fitness.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo