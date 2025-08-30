Santos reportedly receive key Neymar injury update after Brazil snub from Carlo Ancelotti

Neymar made headlines again after being snubbed by Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil’s upcoming September fixtures for the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Following the shocking news, Santos have reportedly received a significant update on the fitness of their star forward.

Reports indicate that Neymar missed multiple training sessions at Santos last week due to a thigh swelling, which likely contributed to Ancelotti’s decision to leave him out of the national team squad. After the snub, the Peixe received optimistic news regarding his availability.

According to Globo Esporte, Neymar is expected to be available for Santos in their Round 22 clash against Fluminense in the Brasileirão. The former Barcelona star missed the previous game against Bahia, a 2-0 loss, and his return would be a major boost as the club fights to escape the relegation zone.

The forward had skipped both Friday and Saturday sessions last week, working only in the gym while experiencing pain even when walking. However, after completing a separate physical transition workout and finishing drills on Thursday, Neymar trained normally with the squad on Friday morning at CT Rei Pelé.

Santos currently sit 15th in the league with 21 points, just two points above relegation and three points shy of international competition qualification. Having Neymar available against ninth-placed Fluminense on Sunday at Vila Belmiro could prove pivotal for the club’s aspirations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ancelotti cites fitness concerns for Neymar snub

Brazil was scheduled to conclude its CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Chile on September 4 and Bolivia on September 9. Expectations had been high for Neymar’s return, but the Brazilian star last played for the Seleção on October 17, 2023, when he suffered a severe ACL injury.

Speaking Monday, Ancelotti explained Neymar’s absence and set expectations for his eventual return: “Neymar is not in because he’s had a small issue over the past week, but we don’t need to test him. We all know him. We need him at his physical best so he can help us at the World Cup.”

Beyond September, Brazil still has two international breaks scheduled in 2025, with matches against South Korea on October 10 and Japan on October 14. Under this schedule, Neymar could make his national team return just before the second anniversary of his last appearance.

Advertisement