Coach Mascherano issues final warning to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of Leagues Cup final vs. Seattle

Inter Miami will face the Seattle Sounders on Sunday in the Leagues Cup final at Lumen Field, a matchup that pits MLS heavyweights against one another. Ahead of the game, head coach Javier Mascherano delivered a final warning to Lionel Messi and his squad about the challenge awaiting them.

With Messi back from injury, the Herons put on a commanding display in their semifinal win over Orlando City, with the Argentine captain leading the way to secure a spot in the championship match. Their opponent, however, is a Seattle Sounders side in excellent form, fresh off a 2-0 victory over LA Galaxy.

Speaking with the Miami Herald before the final, Mascherano praised Sounders boss Brian Schmetzer and the consistency he’s brought to the club: “Seattle is a great team with a fantastic coach who has been in the league for a long time and has made them a perennial winner. It is a club with a lot more history than us, and they are in good form.”

Seattle have bounced back from a disappointing FIFA Club World Cup campaign and are riding an impressive run. Since their 2-0 win over Austin on July 28, the Sounders have played 14 matches across all competitions, earning 10 wins, three draws, and suffering just one defeat—a stretch that has built confidence and momentum heading into Sunday.

Despite Seattle’s hot streak, Mascherano made it clear his team will not shy away. “It will be a very difficult game, but no team is perfect, so we have to try to exploit whatever weaknesses Seattle may have. We will have to stay focused and have a near-perfect game to win,” Mascherano said. “If we play the way we have the past two Leagues Cup games, and improve a few things, we should have a good chance,” he added.

Mascherano and the challenge of leading Inter Miami

After gaining experience with Argentina’s youth teams, Mascherano took over as Inter Miami’s head coach at the start of the 2025 season. On Sunday, he’ll have the chance to lift his first trophy as a manager, a milestone made even more complex by the fact that he’s now coaching several players who were once his teammates.

Reflecting on the pressure of leading Messi and a star-studded squad, Mascherano acknowledged the spotlight that comes with the role: “When I took this job, the first thing I knew was the responsibility of the position because of the amount of exposure surrounding this club. You are leading a team that includes Messi, knowing that not only in my country (Argentina) but in the whole world everyone will be aware of what he does and doesn’t do.“

“And then, not only Leo, but other notable players at a relatively new, ambitious club that is trying to grow and make U.S. soccer history,” Mascherano added. Since Messi’s arrival in 2023, the Herons have become one of MLS’s marquee franchises. Now, Mascherano has the chance to further elevate the club’s reputation by adding what would be their third trophy in team history.

