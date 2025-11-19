Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Lionel Messi
Comments

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi tempers expectations about a Barcelona return: ‘I’ll be at the stadium as just another fan’

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF arrives at the stadium prior to the 2025 MLS Cup Playoff match.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF arrives at the stadium prior to the 2025 MLS Cup Playoff match.

Lionel Messi has been linked with a possible move away from Inter Miami with Major League Soccer’s winter break approaching and the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, and FC Barcelona has naturally emerged as one of the destinations fans dream about. However, the Argentine icon has downplayed expectations of a short-term return to the Catalan club: “I’ll be at the stadium as just another fan.

Spanish outlet Diario Sport held its Gala Valores, an event honoring athletic excellence and sportsmanship. For the 2025 edition, director Johan Vehils traveled to the U.S. to present Messi with the award for “Most Beloved Player in Barcelona History,” yet another recognition underscoring his enduring bond with the Catalan side.

While accepting the award, Messi reflected warmly on his years in Spain: “The truth is we’ve been through so many things together — good moments and not-so-good ones too… But, well, it’s my home, my place, my people. I would have liked to spend my entire career there without having to go to another club. And… and, well, to have played only there in Europe.

In addition to acknowledging his desire to spend his entire career at Barça, Messi spoke about the difficult circumstances surrounding his 2021 departure. “Unfortunately, things turned out differently, but the memories of all the moments we shared will stay with me for life. And, well, I’m grateful for this. It’s been a long time since I’ve been to Barcelona, since I’ve been to the stadium. I had to leave the club without any fans there because of the pandemic year, so that was unusual as well,” he added.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona faces the media during a press conference at Nou Camp on August 08, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona faces the media to announce his departure.

The Argentine star closed by reaffirming his commitment to Inter Miami, while making clear that a future return to Barcelona in a different role is inevitable: “Obviously, I will come back. I’ll be at the stadium as just another fan, supporting the team, the club, being one more supporter. For now, I’ll be here a few more years, surely, but we will return to Barcelona because, as I’ve always said, it’s my place, my home. We miss it a lot, so we’ll be back there.

Advertisement
Messi snubbed in Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominations: Cristiano Ronaldo among finalists, but there’s a catch

see also

Messi snubbed in Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominations: Cristiano Ronaldo among finalists, but there’s a catch

Messi’s recent visit to the revamped Camp Nou fueled excitement among supporters hoping for one last run as a player, even more so with the MLS break less than a month away. However, the forward avoided addressing his relationship with current club president Joan Laporta in recent weeks, something many see as a key factor in whether a playing return would ever be possible.

Messi already preparing for MLS playoffs

Messi’s ultimate decision for the MLS offseason remains unknown, but in the short term, the Argentine star is focused on the Eastern Conference semifinals. Inter Miami will visit FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET with a spot in the final on the line, where the winner will face either the Philadelphia Union or New York City FC.

Training has resumed at Inter Miami ahead of the pivotal match, with players returning from international duty, including Messi following Argentina’s game against Angola. Stars Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez also completed Wednesday’s session, with only Honduras international David Ruiz working separately in the lead-up to the crucial contest.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Luis Suarez revels key details on his MLS tenure with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Luis Suarez revels key details on his MLS tenure with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Despite joining Inter Miami as a veteran, Luis Suarez has distinguished himself as one of the Herons' most vital players, keeping his impressive scoring prowess. In a recent interview, he shared key insights about his tenure in MLS alongside Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi left in the cold: The untold story of his 2023 failed dream Barcelona comeback that left Inter Miami ace feeling deceived emerges

Lionel Messi left in the cold: The untold story of his 2023 failed dream Barcelona comeback that left Inter Miami ace feeling deceived emerges

The Argentine, who had given two decades of his life to the Catalan giant, always hinted that his story at Camp Nou was unfinished. And for a brief, electrifying moment in 2023, that fairytale seemed within reach again — until it wasn’t.

Could Lionel Messi rejoin Barcelona on loan from Inter Miami? Hansi Flick’s reported position on short-term comeback emerges

Could Lionel Messi rejoin Barcelona on loan from Inter Miami? Hansi Flick’s reported position on short-term comeback emerges

Could the man who left in tears in 2021 return for one last dance in the Blaugrana shirt? Could Hansi Flick, Barcelona’s new coach, be the man to bring him back?

Argentina’s Mastantuono explains the Messi trait that impresses him most: ‘It surprises me a lot’

Argentina’s Mastantuono explains the Messi trait that impresses him most: ‘It surprises me a lot’

Franco Mastantuono spoke about his teammate on the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo