Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi tempers expectations about a Barcelona return: ‘I’ll be at the stadium as just another fan’

Lionel Messi has been linked with a possible move away from Inter Miami with Major League Soccer’s winter break approaching and the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, and FC Barcelona has naturally emerged as one of the destinations fans dream about. However, the Argentine icon has downplayed expectations of a short-term return to the Catalan club: “I’ll be at the stadium as just another fan.“

Spanish outlet Diario Sport held its Gala Valores, an event honoring athletic excellence and sportsmanship. For the 2025 edition, director Johan Vehils traveled to the U.S. to present Messi with the award for “Most Beloved Player in Barcelona History,” yet another recognition underscoring his enduring bond with the Catalan side.

While accepting the award, Messi reflected warmly on his years in Spain: “The truth is we’ve been through so many things together — good moments and not-so-good ones too… But, well, it’s my home, my place, my people. I would have liked to spend my entire career there without having to go to another club. And… and, well, to have played only there in Europe.”

In addition to acknowledging his desire to spend his entire career at Barça, Messi spoke about the difficult circumstances surrounding his 2021 departure. “Unfortunately, things turned out differently, but the memories of all the moments we shared will stay with me for life. And, well, I’m grateful for this. It’s been a long time since I’ve been to Barcelona, since I’ve been to the stadium. I had to leave the club without any fans there because of the pandemic year, so that was unusual as well,” he added.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona faces the media to announce his departure.

The Argentine star closed by reaffirming his commitment to Inter Miami, while making clear that a future return to Barcelona in a different role is inevitable: “Obviously, I will come back. I’ll be at the stadium as just another fan, supporting the team, the club, being one more supporter. For now, I’ll be here a few more years, surely, but we will return to Barcelona because, as I’ve always said, it’s my place, my home. We miss it a lot, so we’ll be back there.”

Messi’s recent visit to the revamped Camp Nou fueled excitement among supporters hoping for one last run as a player, even more so with the MLS break less than a month away. However, the forward avoided addressing his relationship with current club president Joan Laporta in recent weeks, something many see as a key factor in whether a playing return would ever be possible.

Messi already preparing for MLS playoffs

Messi’s ultimate decision for the MLS offseason remains unknown, but in the short term, the Argentine star is focused on the Eastern Conference semifinals. Inter Miami will visit FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET with a spot in the final on the line, where the winner will face either the Philadelphia Union or New York City FC.

Training has resumed at Inter Miami ahead of the pivotal match, with players returning from international duty, including Messi following Argentina’s game against Angola. Stars Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez also completed Wednesday’s session, with only Honduras international David Ruiz working separately in the lead-up to the crucial contest.

