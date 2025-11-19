Argentina’s Mastantuono explains the Messi trait that impresses him most: ‘It surprises me a lot’

This summer Franco Mastantuono arrived at Real Madrid and quickly earned the respect of fans, who saw in him a promising young talent. Despite playing there, the Argentina winger did not hesitate to name a Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi, as his all-time favorite player.

During an interview with El Larguero, Mastantuono expanded on that admiration. “I’m a fan of Madrid, I’m at the biggest club in the world, but for me the best player in soccer and in the world has always been Messi,” the 18-year-old star said. “And until the day he retires, he always will be.”

This year, Franco shared the field with Messi during several Argentina national team call-ups, giving him the chance to get to know his idol up close. “Honestly, it’s incredible. An admirable player who leaves you speechless every time he touches the ball,” the Real Madrid player explained.

Immediately, Mastantuono highlighted what impressed him most about training alongside Messi. “It’s very surprising that even his own teammates are still amazed by what he does. And it surprises me a lot,” said the former River Plate player. “I’ve been around many players of incredible quality, but being with him means learning every day. It’s watching him and trying to copy something he does. You learn a lot with him.”

Mastantuono wore Argentina’s No. 10 jersey during the qualifier vs Ecuador in September.

The most beautiful moment of Mastantuono’s career

Linked to his admiration for Messi, Mastantuono spoke about what it meant to wear Argentina’s No. 10 jersey during a World Cup qualifier against Ecuador in September. When asked if it was the most beautiful moment of his career, he didn’t hesitate: “Yes, because it was a moment I wasn’t expecting. I didn’t know I was going to wear it. I walked into the locker room and it surprised me.”

Franco showed full awareness of the weight that number carries in soccer history, having belonged to Diego Maradona and now to Lionel Messi. “It’s incredible to wear that number he wears and that Diego wore. They are icons for soccer and for Argentina. That was one of the most beautiful moments I’ve lived in soccer,” the winger said. “Hopefully it can happen again.”

Is Mastantuono Lamine Yamal’s rival?

When Real Madrid signed Franco Mastantuono, comparisons with Lamine Yamal became inevitable. Two young wingers of the same age, left-footed and very talented, one representing Real Madrid and the other Barcelona.

In the same interview with El Larguero, Mastantuono spoke about Yamal. “I don’t like comparisons, but it’s always nice to have rivals like Lamine, from Barcelona, from Spain. It motivates you to be even better,” Franco explained. “Hopefully it can be that way for a long time, until the end of my career.”

And finally, when asked who is better, him or Yamal, Mastantuono was completely honest. “Today, Lamine,” the Real Madrid player said. “He’s showing an incredible level, but I’ve just arrived at Madrid, I’m in an adaptation process that I hope is quick so I can catch that rhythm of Europe and of Madrid.”