Javier Mascherano has officially been unveiled as the new head coach of Inter Miami CF, beginning his tenure in 2025. The former Argentinian international, who will lead Lionel Messi’s team, has already arrived in the United States and shared his initial thoughts with fans.

Mascherano’s first message to Inter Miami supporters was shared on social media, showcasing a photo of him in the club’s uniform: “I want to tell you that it’s an honor to be part of this family. I’m very excited to begin this new dream. I hope to see you all in 2025.”

In a subsequent video, Mascherano expanded on his feelings: “I’m very happy to be here. This is a huge challenge for me, a great undertaking. I’m very excited and energized to start 2025 with the team.”

Mascherano highlighted the ambitious nature of the Inter Miami project: “It’s an ambitious project, with renowned players, many of whom have been my teammates. There are also many young prospects who, in many cases, have come from the academy. I think that’s fundamental to building something important.”

The decision to join Inter Miami

Mascherano concluded by explaining his reasoning for joining Inter Miami: “Bringing all these elements together is what led me to make the decision to come here and take this big step in my career.”

Both CONCACAF and MLS have announced earlier-than-expected start dates for their competitions in 2025. The Champions Cup is scheduled to begin in the first week of February, followed by the start of the MLS season on February 22nd.

Inter Miami will also participate in the Club World Cup in mid-2025 after winning the MLS Supporters’ Shield, securing their position as the tournament’s host team. The participation in the Leagues Cup is yet to be confirmed.

Javier Mascherano’s arrival at Inter Miami signifies a new chapter for the club, adding significant experience and a winning mentality to the team. With a mix of established stars and promising young players, the club is well-positioned for a successful 2025 season under its new coach’s leadership.