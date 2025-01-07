Neymar has been consistently linked with a reunion with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. With less than six months remaining on his contract with Al Hilal, the Brazilian star has addressed the possibility of joining Messi and Suarez at Inter Miami.

One of the most iconic attacking trios in soccer history, the “MSN” – Messi, Suarez, and Neymar – dazzled fans during their time at Barcelona. Since Neymar’s departure in 2017 to join Paris Saint-Germain, supporters have longed for a reunion of the legendary partnership. With his future in Saudi Arabia uncertain, speculation continues to grow.

In an interview with CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies, Neymar expressed his enthusiasm about a potential reunion: “Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible. They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio.”

While Neymar left the door open to reuniting with his former teammates, he also emphasized his satisfaction at Al Hilal. “I’m happy at Al Hilal, and I’m enjoying my time in Saudi Arabia, but who knows? Soccer is full of surprises,” he added.

Neymar’s missed opportunity to join Inter Miami in 2023

Now in his second season in Saudi Arabia, Neymar’s stint has been marred by a long-term ACL injury. However, his move to Al Hilal in mid-2023 could have taken a different turn, as the MLS was briefly considered.

Explaining why he didn’t join the league sooner, Neymar shared the following. “When the news came out that I was leaving Paris Saint-Germain, the transfer window was closed in the United States, so I didn’t have this option. The project they offered me (in Saudi Arabia) was very good, not just for me but also my family, so going to Saudi Arabia was the best option,” the Brazilian told CNN Sports.

Could Neymar join Inter Miami soon?

Neymar signed a $220 million deal with Al Hilal in August 2023 for 2 years, but reports suggest the club is dissatisfied with his limited impact due to recurring injuries. This raises the question: could Inter Miami make a move for Neymar once his contract expires?

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas recently revealed to Givemesport that the club has the financial resources to pursue marquee signings but faces challenges due to MLS roster restrictions. Following Leonardo Campana’s departure, Inter Miami now has an open Designated Player (DP) slot, with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets currently occupying the other two.

While no player has been linked to fill the vacancy, the move suggests Miami may be reserving the slot for Neymar, setting the stage for a blockbuster reunion when his time at Al Hilal concludes.