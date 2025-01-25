Pep Guardiola has built a reputation as one of soccer’s most astute managers, capable of turning players into global superstars. Throughout his managerial career at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, he has made tough calls, parting ways with major stars such as Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. However, Guardiola has now reportedly admitted that letting go of one particular player, not either of these icons, may have been his greatest mistake.

The name behind Guardiola’s regret is Julian Alvarez, the Argentine forward who joined Atletico Madrid last summer. Despite receiving a record-breaking €75 million for the transfer, Manchester City is feeling the absence of the versatile attacker, whose departure has left a significant void in their squad.

Alvarez, who joined City from River Plate in January 2022, played a pivotal role in the club’s historic Treble-winning season and even lifted the World Cup with Argentina. Yet, in pursuit of more first-team opportunities, he left for Spain, where he has flourished under Diego Simeone.

Alvarez’s impact at Atletico Madrid

Since his arrival at the Metropolitano, Alvarez has become an integral part of Atletico Madrid’s resurgence. In just 31 appearances, he has scored 16 goals, including six in seven Champions League games. His ability to find space, press tirelessly, and deliver key goals has transformed the Spanish side’s attack, enabling them to challenge for the La Liga title alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“The Argentine striker has dazzled at the Metropolitano, showing an extraordinary performance that has led Pep Guardiola to publicly admit that letting him go was a serious mistake,” reports Fichajes.

His tactical adaptability has been a cornerstone of Atletico’s success. Simeone has implemented a more fluid, positionally dynamic approach this season, with Alvarez often serving as the focal point. His seamless integration into Spanish soccer has won him admiration from fans and pundits alike.

What went wrong at City?

While Manchester City received a substantial transfer fee for the 24-year-old, the decision to sell him has been increasingly criticized. Guardiola, reflecting on the move, is said to have underestimated the long-term impact Alvarez could have had on the squad.

“Despite the €75 million that the English team received for his transfer, voices of regret have not ceased,” Fichajes adds. “Guardiola admits he underestimated the impact the player could continue to have on his squad.”

Alvarez’s departure has been particularly glaring during a challenging season for Manchester City. Key injuries to players like Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri have exposed the squad’s vulnerabilities. Without the forward’s pressing energy, positional flexibility, and goalscoring contributions, the team has struggled to maintain its usual dominance.