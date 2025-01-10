For fans of Barcelona’s iconic ‘MSN’ trio—Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar—the dream of seeing them reunited has sparked intrigue once again. Their partnership from 2014 to 2017 was legendary, producing a staggering 364 goals and 173 assists during three seasons and culminating in a historic treble in their debut campaign together. However, Neymar’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 ended that era, leaving fans to wonder if such magic could ever be recreated.

Now, with Messi and Suarez playing for Inter Miami in MLS, the possibility of Neymar joining them has emerged as a tantalizing topic. Could the Brazilian superstar leave Al-Hilal to rekindle his chemistry with his old teammates?

In a recent interview, Neymar addressed the speculation surrounding his potential move to Inter Miami. While currently under contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, the 32-year-old Brazilian did not dismiss the idea of a reunion with Messi and Suarez.

“Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible. They are my friends, and we still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I’m happy at Al-Hilal, but who knows? Football is full of surprises,” Neymar told CNN.

The Brazilian explained that a move to Miami was not an option when he left PSG, as the MLS transfer window had already closed. Instead, he opted for a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal, which he described as the “best option” for himself and his family.

What did Javier Mascherano say about Neymar?

Despite Neymar’s openness to a reunion, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano downplayed the possibility, citing MLS salary cap restrictions. “At this moment, it’s impossible to think about him,” Mascherano said during a press conference. “Neymar is a great player, and every team in the world would like to have him. But we know the MLS salary cap rules, so it’s not feasible for us right now.”

In MLS, teams are limited in the number of players they can sign to ‘Designated Player’ contracts, which exceed the salary cap. Inter Miami’s current roster includes high-profile players like Messi, Suarez, and Sergio Busquets, making it challenging to accommodate Neymar without significant roster adjustments.

What’s in store for Neymar at Al-Hilal?

Neymar’s contract with Al-Hilal runs until summer 2025, but his future there remains uncertain. Injuries have limited his impact, with the Brazilian making only seven appearances since his €90 million transfer in 2023. Reports suggest that Neymar has not initiated talks for a contract extension, fueling speculation about his next move.

While rumors of a return to his boyhood club Santos in Brazil have also surfaced, Neymar remains noncommittal. “Football is full of surprises,” he said, leaving the door open to various possibilities.