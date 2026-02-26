Christian Pulisic’s form dip prompts Milan response as renewal talks and Premier League interest loom: How Massimiliano Allegri plans to make USMNT star bounce back

Christian Pulisic remains central to the present and future of Milan, yet uncertainty now surrounds his trajectory at the San Siro. As renewal talks simmer and interest from the Premier League grows louder, the Rossoneri face a delicate balancing act.

For much of his time in Italy, Pulisic has been viewed as a renaissance figure, rediscovering his confidence and consistency after an uneven spell in England. However, recent weeks have introduced doubt. Injuries, missed chances, and stalled contract discussions have shifted the narrative. The club believes in him. The coach trusts him. Yet results have complicated everything.

According to Corriere dello Sport, renewal discussions are underway as Pulisic approaches a crucial stage in his contract cycle. His current deal runs until 2027, and Milan retains contractual strength. However, the American is said to be evaluating his options carefully.

While the Rossoneri reportedly do not intend to sell, hesitation over an extension has created a sense of limbo. The decision is not purely financial; it is described as sporting, strategic, and personal. Abroad, Premier League sides are monitoring developments closely, with parallels drawn to the path once taken by Mohamed Salah: leaving England, flourishing in Italy, and returning stronger.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Parma Calcio 1913

Allegri’s tactical dilemma

Manager Massimiliano Allegri remains a firm admirer of Pulisic, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims. The coach sees him as a tactical cornerstone: versatile, intelligent, and capable of unlocking tight defenses. Yet numbers show Milan’s attack has lacked consistency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 26 Serie A matches, Milan has scored 41 goals, the same as Como, fewer than Juventus, and 21 fewer than Inter. Pulisic and Rafael Leao were earmarked as the primary attacking duo. On paper, the combination promised pace, unpredictability, and creativity. In reality, injuries have disrupted continuity.

Since the summer, the American has battled ankle pain, a hamstring injury, and bursitis, while the Portuguese winger has struggled with a lingering groin issue. The pair have started together in only a handful of matches. In 377 shared league minutes, they have scored just once each. Though both sit on eight league goals, chemistry has not flourished.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan celebrates with teammate Christian Pulisic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The plan to revive Pulisic

Behind the scenes, the Rossoneri intend to activate their option to extend Pulisic’s contract by an additional year, securing leverage while negotiations continue. More importantly, Allegri’s immediate focus is physical and tactical recovery, the report adds.

The American carried the attack during the first half of the campaign. However, he has not scored in 2026, and recent performances have reflected the physical toll of repeated injuries. Against Parma, missed opportunities reignited concern.

Allegri’s approach is twofold: restore Pulisic’s physical sharpness through tailored recovery management and recalibrate his tactical role to maximize efficiency rather than overload responsibility. Rather than forcing him into central striker duties, a role neither he nor Leao naturally embody, Milan is exploring structural adjustments that provide a true No.9 presence to shoulder the scoring burden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christian Pulisic (left) and Niclas Fullkrug (right)

Since the post-Ibrahimovic era, the absence of a dominant central striker has lingered. Olivier Giroud contributed, but not at the level of Lautaro Martinez or Victor Osimhen in recent Serie A seasons. Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug have rotated without cementing authority. In short, Milan believe Pulisic thrives best with balance around him, not isolation.